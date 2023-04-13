A Look Back at Blink 182’s Y2K Punk Style Ahead of Coachella Reunion

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, the original members of the rock band Blink 182, will be back together for an exclusive performance at the Coachella Festival in Indio, California, on Friday. The event marks their first gig together since DeLonge quit the group in 2014 to pursue his search for UFOs. The reunited trio is also gearing up to debut their new world tour on May 4 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Responsible for early-2000s rock anthems such as “All the Small Things” and “Stockholm Syndrome,” Blink 182 also had hits in the fashion world, influencing punk fans, millennial teens and emo followers everywhere. Cargo shorts, exposed boxers and T-shirts over long sleeves are just some of the trends embraced by them over the years.

Here, WWD takes a closer look at Blink 182’s Y2K punk style.

Blink 182 at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards 2000. Getty Images

Long before wearing coordinating gothic outfits with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, drummer Travis Barker was bringing a different style to red carpets. For the MTV Video Music Awards 2000, Barker paired Dickies long shorts with Adidas Samba sneakers, both styles that are making a comeback thanks to Gen Z’s appreciation for Y2K fashion. DeLonge chose a similar style to Barker’s, adding a red Hurley T-shirt over white long sleeves. Meantime, Hoppus sported the then-viral spiked haircut with a black and white look.

Blink 182 at the 2004 Teen Choice Awards. Getty Images

For the Teen Choice Awards in 2004, DeLonge styled a trucker hat with his outfit, while Barker decided to go shirtless, leaving part of his striped boxers exposed. Hoppus wore skate-style slip-on sneakers with a plaid print paired with a light pink T-shirt, preceding the Tumblr Pink era.

Blink 182 at MTV’s “Total Request Live” in 2004. Getty Images

In the same year, the group appeared on MTV’s “Total Request Live” trying on more contemporary trends. Barker felt breezy in his “Live fast, die fun” tank top and DC’s trucker hat. DeLonge paired his Macbeth shirt with a white studded leather belt and black pants. Hoppus buttoned up in a striped shirt.

Blink 182 at their summer tour launch party in 2009. Getty Images

Ahead of their new tour in 2009, the trio’s style had evolved to embrace more prints and fitted pants. Hoppus went all black with a graphic print T-shirt. DeLonge paired a plaid shirt with acid-wash denim jeans and Barker wore camo cargo shorts with classic high-top Vans.

Blink-182 at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO. Getty Images

In 2020, Hoppus and Barker showed up at the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego with Matt Skiba, who replaced DeLonge when he departed, showing a different style. Instead of cargo pants and oversized shorts, the two original members donned skinny black jeans. Hoppus gave his look a pop of color with Nike Air 270 sneakers, while Barker chose a black sweater with a yellow graphic print.