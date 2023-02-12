Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Pay Tribute to Hip Hop in Roc Nation and Tupac Shakur Hoodies at Super Bowl 2023

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy made a casual arrival to the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, ready for the big game. The daddy-daughter pair chose hoodies and sunglasses.

Jay-Z‘s outfit made a nod to his entertainment agency, Roc Nation, wearing a black hoodie with the company’s name and the words “Super Bowl” donning the front. He completed his look with a pair of black round-frame sunglasses.



Blue Ivy wore a shirt with an image of Tupac, with a photo of the late West Coast rapper in a bandana adorning the center. Overtop, she wore a black hoodie.

For accessories, she coordinated with a black Paper Planes snapback hat, gold hoop earrings, a nameplate necklace and black Missoma sunglasses with gold detail on the frames. She slipped into a pair of red and white Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

Roc Nation is producing the Super Bowl halftime show. In 2019, the company entered a long-term partnership with the NFL.

Jay-Z also continues to showcase his sharp style. To his annual pre-Grammys Roc Nation brunch last week, the mogul wore a custom cognac suit by Frère.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup included R&B icon Babyface, who sang “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.