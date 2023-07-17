Brad Pitt Pairs Knit Polo With Aviators for Wimbledon 2023 Final Alongside Director Guy Ritchie

Brad Pitt stopped by Wimbledon on Sunday to catch the final men’s singles match between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. The actor was seated beside filmmaker Guy Ritchie at the London tournament.

For the occasion, Pitt sported a blue knit polo top, which he paired with aviators, a silver watch and a signet ring.

Guy Ritchie and Brad Pitt during day 14 of Wimbledon. Getty Images

While this was Pitt’s first time at Wimbledon, he’s been a longtime fan of the sport, attending the U.S. Open in 2021. He was among many A-listers at this year’s event, with stars like Elle Fanning, David Beckham and Katy Perry flocking to catch a glimpse of the grass court matches.

Guy Ritchie, left, and Brad Pitt Mirrorpix / MEGA

Production of Pitt’s upcoming film, “Wolfs,” is currently on pause amid the Screen Actors Guild strike, which began Friday. The Apple TV+ crime thriller, directed by Jon Watts, costars George Clooney. Clooney and Pitt previously shared the screen in the early 2000s’ “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise.

A-listers like Margot Robbie, Matt Damon and Fran Drescher have also stated that they plan to strike alongside SAG, with Damon and his “Oppenheimer” costars Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy walking out of the film’s Thursday premiere in London.

Brad Pitt AFP via Getty Images

For 146 years, the best tennis players in the world have faced off on London’s grass courts, competing for a chance to take home the Wimbledon championship title. Notable players at this year’s edition of the renowned tournament included Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Andy Murray.

History was made on Saturday during the women’s singles final match, when Czechia’s Markéta Vondroušová narrowly defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, becoming the first unseeded women’s player to win the championship.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in Wimbledon’s Men’s Singles Final. Mirrorpix / MEGA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in Wimbledon’s Men’s Singles Final. Mirrorpix / MEGA

This year, Wimbledon altered its dress code for the first time in history, allowing female players to wear dark-colored undershorts. Famously, the tennis tournament required that players wear all white, but the rules were changed to accommodate women who may be menstruating.