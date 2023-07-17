×
Brad Pitt Pairs Knit Polo With Aviators for Wimbledon 2023 Final Alongside Director Guy Ritchie

Pitt caught the final men's singles match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. 16 Jul 2023 Pictured: Guy Ritchie (L) and Brad Pitt (C) look on during the Men's Single final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1008149_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Idina Menzel arrives on day one of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday July 3, 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Shanina Shaik poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Pixie Lott poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Jelena Djokovic smiles while watching Pedro Cachín V Novak Djokovic on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Brad Pitt stopped by Wimbledon on Sunday to catch the final men’s singles match between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. The actor was seated beside filmmaker Guy Ritchie at the London tournament.

For the occasion, Pitt sported a blue knit polo top, which he paired with aviators, a silver watch and a signet ring.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Guy Ritchie (L) and Brad Pitt (C) look on during the Men's Single final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images)
Guy Ritchie and Brad Pitt during day 14 of Wimbledon. Getty Images

While this was Pitt’s first time at Wimbledon, he’s been a longtime fan of the sport, attending the U.S. Open in 2021. He was among many A-listers at this year’s event, with stars like Elle Fanning, David Beckham and Katy Perry flocking to catch a glimpse of the grass court matches.

Guy Ritchie, left, and Brad Pitt Mirrorpix / MEGA

Production of Pitt’s upcoming film, “Wolfs,” is currently on pause amid the Screen Actors Guild strike, which began Friday. The Apple TV+ crime thriller, directed by Jon Watts, costars George Clooney. Clooney and Pitt previously shared the screen in the early 2000s’ “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise.

A-listers like Margot Robbie, Matt Damon and Fran Drescher have also stated that they plan to strike alongside SAG, with Damon and his “Oppenheimer” costars Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy walking out of the film’s Thursday premiere in London.

US actor Brad Pitt watches the men's singles final tennis match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Brad Pitt AFP via Getty Images

For 146 years, the best tennis players in the world have faced off on London’s grass courts, competing for a chance to take home the Wimbledon championship title. Notable players at this year’s edition of the renowned tournament included Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Andy Murray.

History was made on Saturday during the women’s singles final match, when Czechia’s Markéta Vondroušová narrowly defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, becoming the first unseeded women’s player to win the championship.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia v Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in Men's Singles Final on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. 16 Jul 2023 Pictured: Novak Djokovic of Serbia v Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in Men's Singles Final on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1007932_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in Wimbledon’s Men’s Singles Final. Mirrorpix / MEGA
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain climbs up to his player box to celebrate with his team after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the final of the men's singles during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. 16 Jul 2023 Pictured: Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures and Umpire, Fergus Murphy behind during the Men's Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1007992_050.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in Wimbledon’s Men’s Singles Final. Mirrorpix / MEGA

This year, Wimbledon altered its dress code for the first time in history, allowing female players to wear dark-colored undershorts. Famously, the tennis tournament required that players wear all white, but the rules were changed to accommodate women who may be menstruating.

