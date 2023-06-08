True Religion, Camille Rose and More Brands Celebrating Juneteenth 2023

Although it was declared a federal holiday just two years ago, Juneteenth has been celebrated by many Black families for generations.

As the longest-running African American holiday in the country, the symbolic date, June 19, represents the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. With the holiday finally getting the wider recognition it deserves, brands are starting to conceptualize ways to honor it in a respectful way, whether that be creating exclusive products that speak to Juneteenth’s history or donating money to organizations that help the Black community.

Here, WWD lists some of the brands doing special things to celebrate Juneteenth in 2023, with more updates to come. Read on for more.

True Religion

True Religion has joined forces with Still Rising Corp. for its annual Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival. The Black arts and culture community-driven festival celebrates tradition through art, music, food, cultural programming, networking and educational opportunities.

The event will include a True Religion pop-up featuring a capsule collection with True creator Devin Mercadel, True Religion x AG Club T-shirts and a limited-edition festival tee. In addition, the brand will also host a Q&A panel with the Leimert Park team.

Zales and Kay Jewelers

In honor of activist Opal Lee, who was helmed as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Signet Jewelers is collaborating with the Black Employee Network BRG to create a special edition pendant.

The pendant, which is being sold at Zales and Kay Jewelers, features a lab-created black opal cabochon set in sterling silver, a band of polished 10-karat yellow gold and a star-shaped backplate design with the year “1865.”

Representing vibrant light and color emerging from darkness, a percentage of sales from the pendant will be donated to the Black in Jewelry Coalition, which strives for the advancement of Black professionals within the gem, jewelry and watch industry.

Camille Rose

The beauty brand is bringing back its Beauté Noir Fest to Atlanta on June 17. A celebration of Juneteenth, the fest commemorates what it means to stand for freedom of life, economics, education, arts/entertainment, food and the Black culture as a whole. With more information to come closer to the date, the event will feature a lineup of performers, DJs, games, food and more.