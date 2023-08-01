Bratz Launches First Celebrity Collaboration Inspired by Kylie Jenner Looks

MGA Entertainment, the entertainment and toy company, has taken its popular fashion doll brand Bratz to collaborate with reality television star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, marking the first-ever celebrity Bratz Doll collaboration.

The Bratz x Kylie collection features Bratz doll’s signature style aesthetics but pulls style inspiration from some of Jenner’s most notable looks.

Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles courtesy photo

“I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” Jenner said in a statement. “I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here.”

Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland for WWD

The collectibles revisit two of Jenner’s Met Gala looks, including her statement dress with bright purple statement feather trim on the sleeves and skirt by Versace from the 2019 Met Gala, and the Off-White bridal gown she paired with a matching white baseball cap and veil from the 2022 Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala. Christopher Polk for Variety

One of the miniatures is also modeled after the black gown and diamond headpiece she wore to the Thierry Mugler Brooklyn Museum exhibit opening in November.

Kylie Jenner attends the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition Opening Night at Brooklyn Museum. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Bratz dolls were first released in 2001. Under the creative direction of Cult Gaia founder Jasmin Larian, who is Bratz’s creative director, the doll brand has had several high-profile fashion collaborations, including with Dolls Kill and Puma. In June 2022, WWD reported that Bratz was the most followed doll brand on TikTok.

“This is a seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration. Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago — from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive,” said Larian in a statement. “Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome Kylie into the Bratz family.”

The Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles will feature two different package designs increasing collectability for Bratz and Kylie fans. Each capsule features packaging designed in a foil-wrapped twist on the classic Bratz trapezoid. Accessories include a cruiser in exclusive colors featuring Kylie’s signature across the side. The Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles join the greater Mini Bratz line, originally introduced in 2022.

The Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles are now available globally online and in stores at select Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy’s, Walgreens and on Bratz.com.