Bratz Expands Kylie Jenner Collection With 24-inch Doll Inspired by Her 2019 Met Gala Versace Purple Dress and Two More Looks

MGA Entertainment is expanding its first celebrity collaboration with reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. The company has unveiled the launch of Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls — Day and Night Editions and the Bratz x Kylie 24-inch Fashion Doll.

The Bratz x Kylie 24-inch Fashion Doll channels one of Jenner’s most memorable red carpet looks, with a similar bright purple feather trim dress as the Versace one she wore at the 2019 Met Gala.

Bratz x Kylie 24-inch Fashion Doll Courtesy

The Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls mark the brand’s first celebrity rendition of the 11-inch dolls that put Bratz on the map. The dolls are available in two styles; a day look and a night look.

Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls — Day and Night Editions. courtesy

The first one features a patent leather minidress and sporty frames, paired with signature Bratz touches like the Bratz lip purse and statement platforms.

Bratz x Kylie 11-inch Fashion Dolls – Day Look courtesy photo

For the night look, Jenner’s miniature channels vintage Hollywood glamour in a textural one-shoulder, single-sleeve dress with an ultra-high slit.

Bratz x Kylie 11-inch Fashion Dolls – Night Look courtesy photo

The dolls come in exclusive display packaging in a new shape for Bratz featuring Jenner’s character art in the popular Bratz animation style. The toys will officially hit shelves beginning Oct. 1.

Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls courtesy photo

The fashion dolls mark the expansion of the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles released earlier this month. Fans can already preorder the dolls at Target, Amazon and Bratz.com. They will also be available at the new Bratz World, a fan immersion experience available at all Walmart locations starting in October and running through the end of the year.

Bratz World will feature a unique AR experience, allowing visitors to “Bratzify” themselves with the Bratz filter, snap pics with their favorite animated characters (including Kylie as a Bratz girl), walk a virtual, 360-degree runway and capture it all to share on social media.

“Bratz dolls are icons of their time because of their focus on confidence, unapologetic individuality and bold style and to this day, Bratz continues to expand its universe with those core values in mind,” said chief executive officer and founder of MGA Entertainment Isaac Larian. “Yasmin, Cloe, Jade, and Sasha started it all in 2001, and inspired a generation of kids to navigate their world bravely and with Bratitude. Now the Kylie Jenner and Bratz collab introduces a contemporary style icon who grew up on the dolls into the Bratz Pack and explores what it means to be a modern Bratz girl.”