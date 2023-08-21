×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: August 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Hits Sweet Spot With Second Fragrance

Fashion

Fashion Looks to Art as Inspiration and Influence

Beauty

Marc Jacobs Beauty Is Coming Back

Bratz Expands Kylie Jenner Collection With 24-inch Doll Inspired by Her 2019 Met Gala Versace Purple Dress and Two More Looks

The line has added two new 11-inch dolls and a 24-inch doll, which are now available for preorder.

Kylie Jenner, Bratz, Dolls
Bratz Expands Kylie Jenner Collection With 24-inch 'Met Gala' Doll
Bratz Expands Kylie Jenner Collection With 24-inch 'Met Gala' Doll
Bratz Expands Kylie Jenner Collection With 24-inch 'Met Gala' Doll
Bratz Expands Kylie Jenner Collection With 24-inch 'Met Gala' Doll
View ALL 16 Photos

MGA Entertainment is expanding its first celebrity collaboration with reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. The company has unveiled the launch of Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls — Day and Night Editions and the Bratz x Kylie 24-inch Fashion Doll.

The Bratz x Kylie 24-inch Fashion Doll channels one of Jenner’s most memorable red carpet looks, with a similar bright purple feather trim dress as the Versace one she wore at the 2019 Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner, Bratz, Dolls
Bratz x Kylie 24-inch Fashion Doll Courtesy

The Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls mark the brand’s first celebrity rendition of the 11-inch dolls that put Bratz on the map. The dolls are available in two styles; a day look and a night look.

Kylie Jenner, Bratz, Dolls
Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls — Day and Night Editions. courtesy

The first one features a patent leather minidress and sporty frames, paired with signature Bratz touches like the Bratz lip purse and statement platforms.

Kylie Jenner, Bratz, Dolls
Bratz x Kylie 11-inch Fashion Dolls – Day Look courtesy photo

For the night look, Jenner’s miniature channels vintage Hollywood glamour in a textural one-shoulder, single-sleeve dress with an ultra-high slit.

Kylie Jenner, Bratz, Dolls
Bratz x Kylie 11-inch Fashion Dolls – Night Look courtesy photo

The dolls come in exclusive display packaging in a new shape for Bratz featuring Jenner’s character art in the popular Bratz animation style. The toys will officially hit shelves beginning Oct. 1.

Kylie Jenner, Bratz, Dolls
Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls courtesy photo

The fashion dolls mark the expansion of the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles released earlier this month. Fans can already preorder the dolls at Target, Amazon and Bratz.com. They will also be available at the new Bratz World, a fan immersion experience available at all Walmart locations starting in October and running through the end of the year.

Bratz World will feature a unique AR experience, allowing visitors to “Bratzify” themselves with the Bratz filter, snap pics with their favorite animated characters (including Kylie as a Bratz girl), walk a virtual, 360-degree runway and capture it all to share on social media.

Related Articles

“Bratz dolls are icons of their time because of their focus on confidence, unapologetic individuality and bold style and to this day, Bratz continues to expand its universe with those core values in mind,” said chief executive officer and founder of MGA Entertainment Isaac Larian. “Yasmin, Cloe, Jade, and Sasha started it all in 2001, and inspired a generation of kids to navigate their world bravely and with Bratitude. Now the Kylie Jenner and Bratz collab introduces a contemporary style icon who grew up on the dolls into the Bratz Pack and explores what it means to be a modern Bratz girl.”

Bratz Expands Kylie Jenner Collection With 24-inch 'Met Gala' Doll

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad