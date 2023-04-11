Brea Beal Chooses Pink Power Suit and Fringe Bra Top for WNBA Draft 2023

Breanna Beal, who also goes by Brea, opted for a pink power suit for the 2023 WNBA Draft in New York on Monday.

Brea Beal at the 2023 WNBA Draft on April 10 in New York City. Getty Images

Beal’s businesswear-themed look consisted of a sharp pink blazer, a pair of matching straight-leg trousers and a silver bra-insert top with fringe detailing.

The player was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx. She celebrated the news on her Instagram on April 4 with a message to her family and friends. “To my teammates and The Freshies, thank you for your support through the highs and lows. To my family and loved ones, I’m so grateful for your sacrifices that have allowed me to be in this position,” Beal wrote.

“The Freshies” is a group of Beal’s South Carolina teammates, including Aliyah Boston, Laeticia Amihere, Zia Cooke and Olivia Thompson.

Brea Beal with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert at the 2023 WNBA Draft on April 10 in New York City. Getty Images

Beal majored in retailing with fashion merchandising and digital innovations concentrations at South Carolina, whose Gamecocks are part of the Southeastern Conference.

(L-R) Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks with Laeticia Amihere, Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Brea Beal at the 2023 WNBA Draft on April 10 in New York City. Getty Images

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Draft, where WNBA teams can select new team players from both college and professional women’s basketball athletes, features three rounds with 12 picks each. The 2023 draft was held on Monday at Spring Studios in New York City, with a pre-decided draft order based on the last season. This year’s top athlete picks included Aaliyah Boston, Diamond Miller, Maddy Siegrist and Stephanie Soares