Breastplates Make a Comeback Thanks to Rihanna and Ellie Goulding

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was so popular it had more viewers than the game itself. The music superstar and beauty mogul drew in a whopping 118.7 million viewers, according to Fox Sports’ data.

As Rihanna performed a medley of her greatest hits ranging from “We Found Love” to “Rude Boy,” the singer made waves in her head-to-toe red ensemble, which included a red puffer coat from Alaïa, red MM6 Margiela x Salomon sneakers and a red Loewe jumpsuit. One of the most notable details of the jumpsuit was a red breastplate.

Rihanna backstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images for Roc Nation

While Rihanna’s halftime performance sparked searches for everything from her pregnancy (confirmed by her rep) to her Fenty Beauty compact she did a mid-show touch-up with, she also jumpstarted a search for breastplates.

The singer isn’t the only celebrity causing the search for breastplates to spike. The day before the Super Bowl at the Brit Awards, singer Ellie Goulding wore a full shoulder-to-hip breastplate, pairing it with black trousers so the breastplate was the statement piece.

Ellie Goulding attends The Brit Awards 2023 on Feb. 11, 2023 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Although breastplates are having a moment now, this isn’t the first time they have been trending. At the 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Zendaya wore a pink armored breastplate by Tom Ford. The same breastplate was worn by Gwyneth Paltrow for her February 2020 cover for Harper’s Bazaar. Tom Ford’s breastplate made its debut at the designer’s spring 2019 collection runway show during New York Fashion Week.

Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Less than two years later, Zendaya would sport a breastplate again for the 2021 Women in Film Awards. This time her gold-plated look was fresh off the runway from Loewe’s spring 2022 collection show that took place six days before her event.

Zendaya attends the Women in Film’s annual award ceremony on Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

While the breastplate was trending less than two years ago, it appears to be back with a vengeance. With fashion weeks in London, Milan and Paris still left on the calendar, the trend could still potentially permeate the runways.