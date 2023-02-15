Brendan Fraser Dons Dior Suit With Sharp Details at Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2023

Brendan Fraser embraced a timeless look at the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California, to receive the American Riviera Award.

Fraser wore a black Dior suit with sharp shoulders and straight-leg trousers. Underneath, he wore a white button-up. He coordinated the look with a pair of sleek dress shoes, a pair of round-frame glasses and an Omega watch.

Fraser attended the ceremony with Jeanne Moore, who wore a pink off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high side slit. On the red carpet, he posed with Sarah Michelle Gellar, who wore a black sheer dress with dainty, botanical detailing.

At the ceremony, Fraser was awarded the American Riviera Award for his standout role in “The Whale.” He snagged his first Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actor for his role in the film, which he plays an obese English teacher who works through his strained relationship with his daughter. At the event, Fraser had a conversation about his career as a whole, leading up to his memorable role in the movie.

The actor had a long hiatus from the entertainment industry up until recently, when he started appearing on red carpets and talk shows to promote his work. While promoting the movie, he appeared last month on an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in a purple velvet suit jacket and gray pants. He donned a more dapper ensemble to the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards that same month, in a navy suit with a black checkered pattern.

Along with “The Whale,” Fraser also starred as DC’s Cliff Steele in the HBO Max series “Doom Patrol.” He’s also gearing up to star in the Apple TV+ series “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone.