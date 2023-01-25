Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry Opt for Dainty Dresses on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry graced “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” appearing on Tuesday’s episode. For the show, they each donned delicate statement dresses.

Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry on the Jan. 24 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

Howey looked to Staud Clothing, wearing the brand’s Landscape dress in black. The sleeveless dress included a corset bodice and a tulle skirt. She wore a pair of black tights and slipped into the Gianvito Rossi Montecarlo sandals, which featured crystals embedded in the tubular straps and ankle tie.

Gentry went for a glittery burgundy minidress with sleek cutouts along her torso, leading all the way to her hips. Her strappy dress had a small triangle cutout in the middle. Gentry completed her look with a pair of shiny black pointed-toe heels. The actress wore her hair in long, layered curls.

The pair talked with Fallon about New York City, encountering fans and why their show, Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia,” resonates with different demographics.

Howey recalled to Fallon how she met Hugh Jackman while being a student at New York University, working as a receptionist at a hair salon.

“And I’m sitting there at the front desk and Hugh Jackman and his two young kids go by on Razor scooters…It, like made my day. But then, all of a sudden, they circled back in the direction they were coming from and they come into the salon and he asked, ‘Can my daughter use the restroom?’ And I think I just blacked out and said, ‘Yes, absolutely.’ So, one of the women takes the daughter to the restroom and he and I are, I think, making small talk. I tell him about NYU and what I’m studying. And then, when his daughter came back out, he said, ‘Thank Brianne and say hi because she’s gonna be a famous actress one day,’ she said to Fallon as the audience said “aww” in unison.

Gentry talked about how she almost didn’t audition for “Ginny & Georgia” because she was in the middle of finals week at university, but, eventually, did audition and graduate from school. “I clearly do not regret it,” Gentry told Fallon on the night show.

The pair stars as the complex, untraditional mother-daughter duo on the Netflix series “Ginny & Georgia,” which debuted its second season earlier this month. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.