Brie Larson Sparkles in Chanel Couture Dress for Closing Ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2023

Larson served on this year's esteemed jury.

Brie Larson attends the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival on May 27.
Brie Larson attends the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival on May 27. AFP via Getty Images

Brie Larson attended the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, where “Anatomy of a Fall” received the event’s highest prize, the Palme d’Or.

Larson sported a mesh Chanel shift dress covered in sparkling floral embellishments. It originally debuted on the runway as part of the French label’s spring 2023 couture collection. The Oscar-winning actress added on a pair of high-heeled sandals, as well as a stunning set of geometric diamond jewels.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Member of the Jury Brie Larson arrivies at the closing ceremony during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Brie Larson attends the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival on May 27. Getty Images

Celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen dressed Larson for the occasion. McMillen’s other A-list clients include Elle Fanning, Ana de Armas and Evan Rachel Wood.

Hairdresser Bryce Scarlet styled Larson’s dirty blonde tresses in glamorous waves. For makeup, the actress wore sparkly eyeshadow, black eyeliner, pink lipstick and coral blush, courtesy of artist Nina Park.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Brie Larson attends the "Elemental" screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Brie Larson attends the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival on May 27. Corbis via Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the international film festival held its 76th edition this year.

From May 16 to 27, films of the official selection battled it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

