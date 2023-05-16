×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Bally, Rhuigi Villaseñor Part Ways

Fashion

Alicia Vikander and Nicolas Ghesquière Talk Cannes and Fashion Synergy

Accessories

Grace Wales Bonner on Her Expansion Into Accessories

Brie Larson Dazzles in Gold and Silver Beaded Chanel Jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival 2023 for ‘Jeanne du Barry’ Premiere

The actress attended the "Jeanne du Barry" screening and opening ceremony.

Brie Larson at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France.
Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Helen Mirren at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Helen Mirren at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
View ALL 25 Photos

Brie Larson embraced an artistic Chanel ensemble on Tuesday in Cannes, France, at the screening of “Jeanne du Barry” at Cannes Film Festival.

The actress looked to the brand’s 2024 resort collection, wearing a slightly sheer gold and white checkered jumpsuit with a gold and silver beaded starburst-pattern bodice.

Stylist Samantha McMillen outfitted Larson for the event.

Brie Larson at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France.
Brie Larson at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

For the collection, Chanel’s creative director Virginie Viard “conjured a range of screen characters, including Faye Dunaway’s Evelyn Cross in 1930s-set “Chinatown” (1974), Sharon Tate’s Jennifer North in “Valley of the Dolls” (1967), Margot Robbie’s ‘60s-era Sharon Tate in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019), Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde” (2001) and many more,” WWD previously reported.

Related Galleries

Brie Larson at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France.
Brie Larson at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

In terms of upcoming projects for the actress, Larson is joining the “Fast and Furious” universe, set to appear in the franchise’s latest film “Fast X.” To the movie’s recent premiere in Rome, she went classic in a ’90s Versace gown with a plunging neckline from vintage vendor Shrimpton Couture. 

Larson is also reprising her role as Captain Marvel in “The Marvels,” which will be released in theaters in November.

Brie Larson at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France.
Brie Larson at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: (L to R) Members of the Jury Atiq Rahimi, Julia Ducournau, President of the Jury Ruben Östlund, members Damian Szifron, Brie Larson, Denis Ménochet and Paul Dano attend the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
(L to R) Members of the Jury Atiq Rahimi, Julia Ducournau, President of the Jury Ruben Östlund, members Damian Szifron, Brie Larson, Denis Ménochet and Paul Dano attend the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Photos: See all the looks on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Brie Larson Goes for Gold in Chanel Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad