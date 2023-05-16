Brie Larson Dazzles in Gold and Silver Beaded Chanel Jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival 2023 for ‘Jeanne du Barry’ Premiere

Brie Larson embraced an artistic Chanel ensemble on Tuesday in Cannes, France, at the screening of “Jeanne du Barry” at Cannes Film Festival.

The actress looked to the brand’s 2024 resort collection, wearing a slightly sheer gold and white checkered jumpsuit with a gold and silver beaded starburst-pattern bodice.

Stylist Samantha McMillen outfitted Larson for the event.

For the collection, Chanel’s creative director Virginie Viard “conjured a range of screen characters, including Faye Dunaway’s Evelyn Cross in 1930s-set “Chinatown” (1974), Sharon Tate’s Jennifer North in “Valley of the Dolls” (1967), Margot Robbie’s ‘60s-era Sharon Tate in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019), Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde” (2001) and many more,” WWD previously reported.

Brie Larson at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

In terms of upcoming projects for the actress, Larson is joining the “Fast and Furious” universe, set to appear in the franchise’s latest film “Fast X.” To the movie’s recent premiere in Rome, she went classic in a ’90s Versace gown with a plunging neckline from vintage vendor Shrimpton Couture.

Larson is also reprising her role as Captain Marvel in “The Marvels,” which will be released in theaters in November.

Brie Larson at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.



From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories.

(L to R) Members of the Jury Atiq Rahimi, Julia Ducournau, President of the Jury Ruben Östlund, members Damian Szifron, Brie Larson, Denis Ménochet and Paul Dano attend the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

