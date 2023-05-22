Brie Larson Goes Sheer in Floral Chanel Dress at Kering Women in Motion Dinner During Cannes Film Festival 2023

Brie Larson made a glamorous arrival at the Kering Women in Motion dinner during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, opting for a Chanel gown.

Larson’s dress incorporated sheer details with zebra stripes and a floral print, along with a sheer black cape shawl overtop. The actress was dressed by stylist Samantha McMillen, who has been helping choose her looks throughout the festival.

Brie Larson at the Kering Women in Motion Dinner on May 21 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

The gown was from Chanel’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which WWD reported was “inspired by brand ambassador Kristen Stewart.”

Larson recently joined the “Fast and Furious” universe, appearing in the franchise’s latest film “Fast X,” which was released in theaters Friday and topped the weekend’s box office revenues. To the premiere, she wore a vintage Versace gown with a plunging neckline and a flared skirt, sourced from Shrimpton Couture.

Brie Larson at the Kering Women in Motion Dinner on May 21 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

The Kering Women in Motion program was originally launched in 2015, in partnership with Festival De Cannes. Its mission is to highlight women’s contribution to cinema, both in front and behind the screen. This year, Michelle Yeoh won the 2023 Women in Motion Award.

Brie Larson at the Kering Women in Motion Dinner on May 21 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year. Through May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.