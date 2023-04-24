Brie Larson Embraces Romantic Style in Lace and Sequin-embellished Rodarte Dress at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion L.A. Awards 2023

Brie Larson attended the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards in L.A. on Sunday, taking a romantic approach to red-carpet dressing.

The Oscar-winning actress wore a Rodarte dress with black lace bra cups and a red sequin bodice and shoulders with a cascading black silk skirt. She accessorized with stud earrings from Irene Neuwirth.

Brie Larson attends the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Getty Images

For this look, the actress worked with celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen, who also works with Elle Fanning, Ana de Armas and Janelle James.

Larson is a known fan of Rodarte. In February, during New York Fashion Week, the actress attended the brand’s runway show in Williamsburg in Brooklyn. Larson was joined at the show by fellow Hollywood actresses Natasha Lyonne, Quinta Brunson and Beanie Feldstein.

Brie Larson attends the Daily Front Row’s seventh annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23 in Beverly Hills. Getty Images

Larson has been busy expanding her résumé beyond just acting. Last year she created and produced the Disney+ docuseries “Growing Up,” which told the stories of 10 young individuals between the ages of 18 and 22 and their triumphs and challenges with coming of age in society today. She created the show in collaboration with Culture House.

In 2019, Larson took on the role of Carol Danvers, the title character in the Marvel film “Captain Marvel.” Since joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she has also reprised the role in “Avengers: Endgame,” and later this year she will do so again for “The Marvels.”

The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards recognizes achievements in fashion and beauty. This year’s festivities, held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, were emceed by Law Roach. Honorees included Paltrow for Powerhouse Brand of the Year (G. Label by Goop), “White Lotus” actress Meghann Fahy for Breakout Style Star of the Year and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton for Hair Artist of the Year.