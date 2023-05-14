×
Brie Larson Wears Vintage Versace at ‘Fast X’ Premiere in Rome

The Oscar-winning actress is joining the "Fast & Furious" franchise.

Brie Larson at the "Fast X" premiere on May 12 in Rome.
Brie Larson at the "Fast X" premiere on May 12 in Rome. Getty Images

Brie Larson attended the world premiere of “Fast X” on Friday in Rome.

The actress opted for a ’90s Versace gown, which featured a plunging neckline and flared skirt. The piece was sourced from vintage vendor Shrimpton Couture. Larson accessorized with a large cross pendant, as well as a diamond ring.

Celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen dressed Larson for the occasion. Elle Fanning, Ana de Armas and Kate Bosworth are also among McMillen’s A-list clientele.

ROME, ITALY - MAY 12: Brie Larson attends the Universal Pictures presents the "FAST X Road To Rome" at Colosseo. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Brie Larson at the “Fast X” premiere on May 12 in Rome. Getty Images for Universal Pictu

Hairdresser Bryce Scarlett styled Larson’s dirty blonde tresses in beachy waves. Larson’s makeup, done by Nina Park, featured smoked out eyeliner and a pink lip.

“Fast X” marks Larson’s introduction to the “Fast & Furious” film series. The hit action franchise is coming to an end, with “Fast X” being the first installment in a two-part finale.

The upcoming film, which premieres May 19, stars Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno and Charlize Theron alongside “Fast & Furious” regulars like Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.

ROME, ITALY - MAY 12: Brie Larson attends the Universal Pictures presents the "FAST X Road To Rome" at Colosseo (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Brie Larson at the “Fast X” premiere on May 12 in Rome. Getty Images for Universal Pictu

“Fast X” isn’t Larson’s only forthcoming project. The Oscar-winning actress will play a scientist in the Apple TV+ series “Lessons in Chemistry.” Set in the 1960s, “Lessons in Chemistry” is based on Bonnie Garmus’ bestselling novel, which was released in 2022.

Larson will also return to the role of Captain Marvel. Out in November 2023, “The Marvels” co-stars Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, who have previously played alternate versions of the superhero.

