Brigitte Macron Brightens Bastille Day Parade in Paris With Yellow Dress and Matching Blazer

French First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived at the Bastille Day Parade on the Champes-Élysées in Paris, on Friday, wearing a soft yellow sheath dress, pairing it with a cropped bolero jacket with statement buttons and a shawl collar.

She coordinated the dress with champagne-colored, pointy-toe pumps.

Miss France 2023 Indira Ampiot, Brigitte Macron and Miss France 2005 and Miss France director Cindy Fabre. AFP via Getty Images

Her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, looked quintessentially diplomatic in a dark navy suit, with a white shirt and knit tie. Navy suits are a go-to for Emmanuel Macron during Bastille Day, and he wore a similar one to the 2022 parade.

France regularly hosts international guests for Bastille Day, and this year invited Indian prime minister Narendra Modi; about 240 Indian troops participated in the Bastille Day Parade. Brigitte Macron stopped to pose for pictures with the Miss France director Cindy Fabre and the current reigning Miss France Indira Ampiot.

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron were seen together at NATO Summit Dinner in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday. For that occasion, Brigitte Macron wore a long-sleeve white dress with a mock neckline and piping detail on the bodice and around the waist. She contrasted the dress by wearing black pumps and accessorized with a black quilted flap clutch bag.