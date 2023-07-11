×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: July 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Quiet Luxury Takes Couture as Designers Focus on Minimalist Aesthetic

Business

PVH Corp. Rolls Out Next Wave of Layoffs in Effort to Simplify

Business

Inditex Accelerates Sustainability Targets, Continues to Expand in U.S.

French First Lady Brigitte Macron Dons White Cocktail Dress for Social Dinner at NATO Summit

The first lady of France joined her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, for his political engagement at NATO.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - JULY 11: (L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife Diana Nausediene pose upon arrival at the social dinner during the NATO Summit, on July 11, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. The summit is bringing together NATO members and partner countries heads of state from July 11-12 to chart the alliance's future, with Sweden's application for membership and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine as major topics on the summit agenda. (Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)
Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck arrive to attend a State Dinner in honor of President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France hosted by United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 1, 2022 Credit: Sarah Silbiger / Pool via CNP. 01 Dec 2022 Pictured: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive to attend a State Dinner in honor of President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France hosted by United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 1, 2022 Credit: Sarah Silbiger / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Sarah Silbiger - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA922599_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck arrive to attend a State Dinner in honor of President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France hosted by United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 1, 2022 Credit: Sarah Silbiger / Pool via CNP. 01 Dec 2022 Pictured: Robin Roberts and Gaila Amber Laign arrive to attend a State Dinner in honor of President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France hosted by United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 1, 2022 Credit: Sarah Silbiger / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Sarah Silbiger - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA922599_066.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck arrive to attend a State Dinner in honor of President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France hosted by United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 1, 2022 Credit: Sarah Silbiger / Pool via CNP. 01 Dec 2022 Pictured: Jonathan Batiste and Suleika Jaouad arrive to attend a State Dinner in honor of President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France hosted by United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 1, 2022 Credit: Sarah Silbiger / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Sarah Silbiger - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA922599_049.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck arrive to attend a State Dinner in honor of President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France hosted by United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 1, 2022 Credit: Sarah Silbiger / Pool via CNP. 01 Dec 2022 Pictured: Henry Muñoz III and Ariana DeBose arrive to attend a State Dinner in honor of President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France hosted by United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 1, 2022 Credit: Sarah Silbiger / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Sarah Silbiger - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA922599_057.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View ALL 21 Photos

French First Lady Brigitte Macron joined her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, at the social dinner for the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday, in a long-sleeve white dress with a mock neckline and piping detail on the bodice and around the waist. She contrasted the dress by wearing black pumps and accessorized with a black quilted flap clutch bag.

Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, Gitanas Nauseda, Diana Nausediene Nato
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife, Diana Nausediene. Getty Images

White is seemingly one of Brigitte’s preferred colors when it comes to accompanying her husband for official business. In May, she joined Macron in Washington, D.C., for an official White House State Dinner wearing a long white dress by Louis Vuitton, paying homage to one of her home country’s most prominent and globally recognized fashion brands.

Louis Vuitton is a go-to brand for Brigitte, who wore a pastel pink knee-length shift dress and military-style coat from the brand for the coronation of King Charles III.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Olena Zelenska, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte NATO Summit, Lithuania
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (center left) and his wife Olena Zelenska talk with French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron. Getty Images

Brigitte Macron is a known supporter of the fashion industry and in June, attended the inaugural BA show at the Institut Français de la Mode, another occasion where she wore Louis Vuitton, specifically a blazer paired with skinny black trousers and a black and white Prada bag.

Related Articles

During the NATO Summit, Emmanuel Macron confirmed that France will join the U.K. in supplying long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine in their ongoing war against Russia. Thirty-one NATO Alliance members met in Lithuania as they also discuss allowing Ukraine to join the organization.

The Macrons had the opportunity at NATO to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska.

Brigitte Macron Dons White Cocktail Dress at NATO Summit Social Dinner

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad