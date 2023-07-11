French First Lady Brigitte Macron Dons White Cocktail Dress for Social Dinner at NATO Summit

French First Lady Brigitte Macron joined her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, at the social dinner for the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday, in a long-sleeve white dress with a mock neckline and piping detail on the bodice and around the waist. She contrasted the dress by wearing black pumps and accessorized with a black quilted flap clutch bag.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron , Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife, Diana Nausediene. Getty Images

White is seemingly one of Brigitte’s preferred colors when it comes to accompanying her husband for official business. In May, she joined Macron in Washington, D.C., for an official White House State Dinner wearing a long white dress by Louis Vuitton, paying homage to one of her home country’s most prominent and globally recognized fashion brands.

Louis Vuitton is a go-to brand for Brigitte, who wore a pastel pink knee-length shift dress and military-style coat from the brand for the coronation of King Charles III.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (center left) and his wife Olena Zelenska talk with French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron. Getty Images

Brigitte Macron is a known supporter of the fashion industry and in June, attended the inaugural BA show at the Institut Français de la Mode, another occasion where she wore Louis Vuitton, specifically a blazer paired with skinny black trousers and a black and white Prada bag.

During the NATO Summit, Emmanuel Macron confirmed that France will join the U.K. in supplying long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine in their ongoing war against Russia. Thirty-one NATO Alliance members met in Lithuania as they also discuss allowing Ukraine to join the organization.

The Macrons had the opportunity at NATO to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska.