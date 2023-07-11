Britney Spears Unveils Date for Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’: Book Details Conservatorship Battle, Motherhood, Fame and More

Britney Spears‘ highly anticipated memoir has a release date and a title confirmed: “The Woman in Me” will debut on Oct. 24.

Spears’ memoir will detail the 41-year-old’s whirlwind life, from motherhood to fame. The book will also reveal details about the public battle to end her 13-year conservatorship. The case brought the pop star’s life and career back into the public conversation, with many fans on social media concerned about Spears’ safety and peace of mind.

With the conservatorship case finally settled and terminated in November 2021, Spears’ memoir is her latest attempt to regain authority over her own life. Here, WWD lists what to know about Britney Spears’ “The Woman in Me,” including how to purchase it.

What will the book be about?

Spears’ book will be a retelling of her story, including her award-winning music career, her role as a mother and her relationships with family. The official site for “The Woman in Me” says the book “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

The cover, revealed on Britney Spears‘ official Instagram on Tuesday, showcases the star topless, wearing a pair of low-rise metallic jeans.

Who is publishing the book?

Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, secured Spears’ memoir.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, the Gallery Books senior vice president, told People in a statement. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

How to order the book?

A link to preorder the book is available on Britneybook.com. There, users can click to view the bookstores that are offering preorder options across the world. Among the U.S. companies already selling the book are Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Audible.