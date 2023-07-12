×
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Shines in Metallic Alex Perry Cup Dress at ‘Quarterback’ Premiere

The new Netflix docuseries follows top NFL quarterbacks throughout their 2022 season.

Brittany Mahomes, kansas city chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback movie, Netflix
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Donna Kelce and Travis Kelce attend the Netflix Premiere of "Quarterback" at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Travis Kelce and Donna Kelce attend the Netflix Premiere of "Quarterback" at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix)
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of the new Netflix film “Quarterback” on Tuesday in Los Angeles, showcasing power couple style.

Brittany accompanied her husband, who is featured in the documentary, in a silver metallic off-the-shoulder cup dress from Alex Perry with ruched detailing. She coordinated it with matching sandals. Meanwhile, Patrick opted for a mint double-breasted suit with black velvet loafers.

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Netflix
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes Getty Images for Netflix

Patrick Mahomes helped his team win the Super Bowl this year against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Kansas City Chiefs bested the Eagles in a close game, with the final score clocking in at 38-35.

Marcus Mariota, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Quarterback
(L-R) Marcus Mariota, Patrick Mahomes, and Kirk Cousins. Getty Images for Netflix

Patrick’s skills on the football field are highly revered, but the public has begun taking more notice of the Chiefs quarterback’s fashion sense. In February, when he arrived for the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL player wore a plaid suit consisting of a blazer, a waistcoat and matching trousers. The jacket had sharp lapels and the waistcoat was adorned with black buttons.

In 2019, Patrick Mahomes signed a deal with Oakley, making him the first NFL player to partner with the sunglass brand. That same year, Oakley became the sunglass sponsor of the NFL.

Brittany Mahomes, Quarterback, Netflix
Brittany Mahomes

In 2021, Patrick collaborated with Oakley as part of his endorsement deal for an eyewear line called the Patrick Mahomes II Signature Series. He has also collaborated with Adidas for a footwear and apparel collection.

“Quarterback” follows three NFL quarterbacks — Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota — through their 2022 seasons. The docuseries premieres on Netflix on Wednesday.

Brittany Mahomes Shines in Metallic Dress at ‘Quarterback’ Premiere

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

