Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Shines in Metallic Alex Perry Cup Dress at ‘Quarterback’ Premiere

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of the new Netflix film “Quarterback” on Tuesday in Los Angeles, showcasing power couple style.

Brittany accompanied her husband, who is featured in the documentary, in a silver metallic off-the-shoulder cup dress from Alex Perry with ruched detailing. She coordinated it with matching sandals. Meanwhile, Patrick opted for a mint double-breasted suit with black velvet loafers.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes Getty Images for Netflix

Patrick Mahomes helped his team win the Super Bowl this year against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Kansas City Chiefs bested the Eagles in a close game, with the final score clocking in at 38-35.

(L-R) Marcus Mariota, Patrick Mahomes, and Kirk Cousins. Getty Images for Netflix

Patrick’s skills on the football field are highly revered, but the public has begun taking more notice of the Chiefs quarterback’s fashion sense. In February, when he arrived for the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL player wore a plaid suit consisting of a blazer, a waistcoat and matching trousers. The jacket had sharp lapels and the waistcoat was adorned with black buttons.

In 2019, Patrick Mahomes signed a deal with Oakley, making him the first NFL player to partner with the sunglass brand. That same year, Oakley became the sunglass sponsor of the NFL.

Brittany Mahomes

In 2021, Patrick collaborated with Oakley as part of his endorsement deal for an eyewear line called the Patrick Mahomes II Signature Series. He has also collaborated with Adidas for a footwear and apparel collection.

“Quarterback” follows three NFL quarterbacks — Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota — through their 2022 seasons. The docuseries premieres on Netflix on Wednesday.