Brooke Shields Takes the Barbiecore Trend to Time’s Women of the Year Gala 2023

Brooke Shields arrived on the red carpet for Time’s Women of the Year gala 2023 on March 8 in Los Angeles, channeling Barbiecore from head to toe.

In honor of this year’s gala, the actress and media personality wore a pink bralette with pink trousers creating the illusion of a cutout style high-waisted jumpsuit. She wore a pink blazer turning up the cuff of the sleeve to reveal its light pink lining. She coordinated her look with pink pointy-toe suede pumps and accessorized with a rose gold metallic box clutch.

Brooke Shields attends Time’s second annual Women of the Year Gala at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on March 8. Getty Images

For makeup, Shields opted for a bright pink lip to complement her all-pink ensemble.

The Barbiecore trend swept red carpets and the fashion industry beginning in summer 2022. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were seen filming the new “Barbie” movie, and Barbie-themed fashion began taking off. In July, WWD reported that Barbiecore had raked in 17.8 million views on TikTok, and at fashion marketplace ShopStyle, pink soared in popularity, with searches for the shade up by 66 percent for pencil skirts, 44 percent for dresses, 31 percent for suits and 35 percent for bikinis.

Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Brooke Shields attend Time’s second annual Women of the Year Gala at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on March 8. Getty Images

Shields is building a lifestyle business called Beginning Is Now, which launched in 2021. “Beginning is Now is focused on well-being for women over the age of 40, but the most important part of that is actually changing the conversation around age,” Shields said at WWD’s Wellness Forum. “I don’t want to be in my 20s, I want to embrace who I am.”

Time magazine’s Women of the Year Gala celebrates its Women of the Year list, which highlights the achievements of women pursuing an equalized world. This year’s second annual event was notably held on International Women’s Day. The Women of the Year honorees include Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett, Phoebe Bridgers, Quinta Brunson, Megan Rapinoe and Ramla Ali.