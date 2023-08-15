Brooke Shields Coordinates in Blue Loewe Dress With Husband Chris Henchy for Ed Sheeran’s SiriusXM Concert

Brooke Shields brought the blues with her casual outfit to Ed Sheeran‘s SiriusXM concert in Amagansett, New York, on Monday, opting for the sleeveless Anagram tank dress by Loewe, which followed a fitted-ribbed silhouette and included the brand’s embroidered logo under her neckline.

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy at the Ed Sheeran SiriusXM concert on Aug. 14 in Amagansett, New York. Getty Images for SiriusXM

Shields completed her relaxed look with a pair of sky-blue round-frame sunglasses and a white blouse tied around her waist. She was accompanied to the concert by her husband, Chris Henchy, who kept things equally casual in a blue button-up and light trousers. The pair have been married since 2001 and share two children together.

When it comes to dressing for those occasions, Shields usually works with stylist Deborah Watson on her looks. Her last scene-stealing style moment was in March at the New York City premiere of her documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” where she took on colorblocking in a Carolina Herrera blazer with a multicolor train.

Other celebrities who gathered at the concert included Stella McCartney, with the fashion designer arriving in a jumpsuit from her own namesake brand. The neutral piece incorporated utilitarian additions with multiple pockets, a round collar and gold zippers throughout.

Stella McCartney at the Ed Sheeran SiriusXM concert on Aug. 14 in Amagansett, New York. Getty Images for SiriusXM

The Ed Sheeran SiriusXM concert was held in Amagansett, New York, on Monday. The exclusive SiriusXM show will be available to watch on Sept. 1 on the SiriusXM app. Along with his recent SiriusXM performance, Sheeran is on his worldwide “+–=÷x Tour.”