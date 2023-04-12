Brooke Shields Goes Monochromatic in White Cutout Jumpsuit on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Brooke Shields made a spring-themed arrival to Tuesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” opting for a chic white jumpsuit.

Brooke Shields and Drew Barrymore on the April 11 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” COURTESY OF CBS

To talk about her latest documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” the actress arrived in a wide-leg jumpsuit with a triangle-shaped cutout in the center of her chest and a cinched fit at her waist.

She paired her sharp look with pointed-toe Dior heels, adorned with a dainty white bow. Shields usually works with stylist Deborah Watson on her looks.

During the segment, Shields and Barrymore connected about being child actors, opening up about their mothers managing their acting careers and the trials and tribulations they faced.

When asked by Barrymore if any of the male directors she had worked with as a child reached out to her, Shields said Randal Kleiser, the director of the 1980 film “Blue Lagoon” did.

“I saw his name on my phone and I was like ‘Ahh!’ What do I do?'” the actress shared with Barrymore, later adding, “He wants to chat. I don’t know about what, I don’t feel like bringing any of it up again. It’s not about that, but it was about these males needing me to be in a certain category to serve their story. It never was about me.”

Centering around her life, “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” premiered on Hulu on April 3 after debuting at Sundance Film Festival in January. According to the streaming service, the series explores Shields’ life “as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power.”

While promoting her latest project, Shields has made a case for jumpsuit dressing. For her latest appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” she went all-black in a ’70s-style jumpsuit by Dodiee. She also has made pant sets a style signature, donning a dazzling black Pamella Roland sequin suit to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. That same month, the actress graced the red carpet of Time’s Women of the Year Gala in a Babriecore pink bra-insert jumpsuit, also by Dodiee.