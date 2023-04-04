Brooke Shields Brightens ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in Green Feathered Dress

Brooke Shields will appear on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on NBC.

Promotional images ahead of the episode show her wearing a bright green sleeveless dress with a feathered-trim skirt and coordinating green slingback pumps by Prada.

Brooke Shields and Echo Kellum on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Shields is promoting her new documentary series focused on her life titled “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.” The series premiered on Hulu on Monday after debuting at Sundance Film Festival in January. According to Hulu, the series showcases Shields’ life “as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power.”

The actress recently appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to promote the series. For the occasion, she wore a Dodiee jumpsuit with a dainty triangle-shaped cutout in the bodice, a bra-insert underwire and a ‘70s-style bootcut flare.

Echo Kellum, Brooke Shields, Chef Pamela Bowman and Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Regarding the documentary, Shields told Colbert, “It’s emotional. You see this little girl and she is trying so hard. She’s poised and there are so many heartbreaking moments of this 12-year-old who is under attack. To watch it all in a row and realize that I did survive it, I fought for it and I have a healthy life, I am so proud of that little girl. How she was able to just forge ahead and grow into a healthy person.”

Ahead of the promotional circuit for her documentary film, Shields attended Time’s Women of the Year gala, where she was joined on the red carpet by 2023 Oscar nominees Cate Blanchett and Angela Bassett.

For that occasion, Shields channeled the Barbiecore trend and wore a pink bralette with pink trousers creating the illusion of a cutout style high-waisted jumpsuit. She wore a pink blazer turning up the cuff of the sleeve to reveal its light pink lining.