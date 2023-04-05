Brooke Shields Celebrates New York Artists in Polka Dot Dress at Tribeca Ball 2023

Brooke Shields attended the 2023 Tribeca Ball on Tuesday in New York City, showing off her love of patterns.

In honor of this year’s event, the actress wore a black-and-white polka dot dress. She paired the ensemble with black pointy-toe pumps and accessorized with a red clutch bag.

Brooke Shields, Amy Sherald, Naomi Watts and David Kratz. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Shields is a board member of the New York Academy of Art, which the gala is held for, and a longtime supporter of the Tribeca Ball.

The soireé was marked by an extended cocktail hour where NYAA artists’ studios were open to the VIP crowd. Most of the work on view was for sale.

“For some of the artists, this is the first time they’re having a chance to sell any of their art,” Shields said to WWD.

Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy. Lexie Moreland/WWD

In addition to her philanthropic efforts and board duties as a member of NYAA, Shields is also busy promoting her new documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.” According to Hulu, the docuseries showcases Shields’ life “as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power.”

Shields appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote the documentary. During her segment with the talk show host and singer, Shields discussed how college kept her grounded amid the spotlight and the objectification she endured from the press. Shields is a graduate of Princeton University.

The Tribeca Ball is an annual gala benefiting the New York Academy of Art. This year’s event honored artist Amy Sherald, who is well known for painting the official portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama, currently on display at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. Additional guests included Naomi Watts, Cynthia Rowley and Nicole Miller.