Brooke Shields Embraces Cutout Trend in Black Jumpsuit on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Brooke Shields opted for a functional jumpsuit while appearing on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Brooke Shields on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

The actress, who is currently promoting her documentary series “Pretty Baby: Brooke Sheilds,” wore a Dodiee jumpsuit with a dainty triangle-shaped cutout in the bodice on the late-night show. The jumpsuit also featured a bra-insert underwire and a ’70s-style bootcut flare. Shields collaborated with her stylist Deborah Watson on her look.

Brooke Shields on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

While on the show, Shields talked about her controversial ’80s Calvin Klein ad, her childhood and her documentary.

“It’s emotional. You see this little girl and she is trying so hard. She’s poised and there are so many heartbreaking moments of this 12-year-old who is under attack,” Shields said about the documentary, adding, “To watch it all in a row and realize that I did survive it, I fought for it and I have a healthy life, I am so proud of that little girl. How she was able to just forge ahead and grow into a healthy person.”

Brooke Shields on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” which is making its way to Hulu on April 3, first debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January. According to Hulu, the documentary series is set to showcase more about Shields “as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power.”

To the documentary’s premiere on Wednesday, she wore a Carolina Herrera suit with multicolor pink, purple and red detail. The look was from the brand’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.