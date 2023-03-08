Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham Match in Black Jackets for Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham coordinated their outfits for Miu Miu’s fall 2023 fashion show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham at the Miu Miu runway show. Swan Gallet for WWD

Brooklyn went minimalist in a black jacket and matching trousers, opting to wear a white T-shirt underneath, while Nicola updated officewear dressing by adding a leather jacket over a white button-up top and a gray pleated miniskirt. She was outfitted by Natasha Colvin.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham. Swan Gallet for WWD

Shalom Brune-Franklin, Poppy Delevingne and Jessica Alba also attended the fashion show. WWD reported the brand’s creative director, Miuccia Prada, “brought a genderless approach to her trademark quirky glamour.”

The couple also made an appearance at the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday. Brooklyn is the child of former soccer player David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, and Nicola is the daughter of wealthy businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner. They tied the knot in April, where Nicole wore a custom wedding gown by Valentino, designed by the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The couple also attended Victoria’s Paris debut in September, coordinating their outfits again in black tops and jeans. Nicola accessorized her look with a choker necklace with a cross-shaped pendant.

Paris Fashion Week previewed upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlighted new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season included Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.