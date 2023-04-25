How to Watch BTS Star Suga’s Performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for Free With Livestream Platforms

×
Suga will perform music from his new solo album "D-Day."

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Suga attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Suga attends the Valentino Haute Couture spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25. Getty Images

BTS star Suga is preparing to perform on late-night TV on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday at 11:30 p.m. EST. The appearance will mark Suga’s solo late-night debut in the U.S. as both talk and musical guest.

The interview will also mark Suga’s 11th appearance on “The Tonight Show.” He previously appeared with his BTS bandmates. In 2020, “The Tonight Show” hosted BTS Week, a weeklong special with games, comedy bits and performances from the K-pop group. They also performed their hit single “Dynamite.”

For those anxiously awaiting Suga’s BTS performance, here are ways you can catch the K-pop star making his late-night solo debut.

How to Watch Suga on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Viewers with traditional cable can tune into NBC at 11:35 p.m. EST. For those with a basic subscription to Peacock, it will be available on-demand after the program airs on NBC. The entry-level plan for Peacock is the Premium level for $4.99 a month.

The segment is also available on Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV. YouTube TV has varying free-trial lengths while Fubo TV has a seven-day free trial.

On Social Media

While full episodes aren’t posted on social media, the show’s official Instagram page posts clips on instagram.com/fallontonight within 24 hours of the episode airing. Clips can also be found on the show’s Twitter account, twitter.com/fallontonight.

On YouTube

The morning after the show, clips are found from various parts of the interview on youtube.com/fallontonight. Typically, they are available as soon as 30 minutes after the show airs.

Suga, similar to the rest of his BTS bandmates, is known for viral, must-watch moments. The singer, who has 44.7 million followers on Instagram, was announced as a brand ambassador for Valentino in January.

