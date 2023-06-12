×
Caitriona Balfe Dons Breezy Black Dress for ‘Outlander’ Season Seven Premiere During Tribeca Film Festival 2023

Season Seven of the hit television series premieres on Starz on Friday.

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Tribeca Film Festival
Caitriona Balfe attends the "Outlander" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival on June 9 in New York City. Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Caitriona Balfe arrived at the Season Seven Premiere of “Outlander” at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, taking a minimalist approach to red-carpet dressing.

The actress wore a breezy black dress with spaghetti straps made of sheer fabric. She accessorized with a red envelope clutch and completed the ensemble with black bow-embellished mules from Jimmy Choo.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: Caitríona Balfe attends Outlander Season 7 World Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival at OKX Theatre at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on June 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for STARZ)
Caitriona Balfe attends the “Outlander” premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival on June 9 in New York City. Getty Images for STARZ

Balfe has been working with celebrity stylist Karla Welch to create her red-carpet looks as she’s been promoting the new season of “Outlander.” Welch also works with Gal Gadot, Ruth Negga and Amy Poehler.

Balfe recently confirmed the eighth and final season of “Outlander” will be postponed. The Writers Guild of America strike has put the show, along with countless other film and television projects, on hold, despite where they are in production.

Although “Outlander” is filmed in Scotland, it is still being affected by the writers’ strike.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: Caitriona Balfe attends the "Outlander" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Caitriona Balfe attends the “Outlander” premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival on June 9 in New York City. Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Balfe has been one of the show’s lead actors since it debuted in 2014. She has received four Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for her role in the show.

Throughout her entire career, Balfe has been in front of the camera in some capacity. Before she became an actress she was a model signed with Ford. During her modeling career, she walked for notable designers and brands, including Chanel, Givenchy, Moschino, Alberta Ferretti and Louis Vuitton.

The model’s acting career began gaining steam with a minor role as an employee of the fictional Runway magazine in the 2006 fashion-centric film “The Devil Wears Prada.” Balfe’s goal was always to become an actress as she studied drama at the Dublin Institute of Technology before being scouted as a model.

“Outlander” Season Seven premieres on Starz on Friday. In addition to Balfe, the series stars Sam Heughan, Tobias Menzies and Graham McTavish.

