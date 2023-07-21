Camila Cabello Wears The Attico’s Asymmetric Cutout Dress at Premios Juventud Awards 2023

Camila Cabello arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, wearing a minimalist look. The singer wore a black slip dress with an asymmetric cutout neckline from The Attico. She completed the look with black platform heels and kept it simple, with no jewelry.

Camila Cabello Getty Images

To create her look for the Premios Juventud Awards, Cabello worked with celebrity stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The duo also works with Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington and Lily Collins.

Cabello has favored designers who are big on minimalist black dresses. In April 2022, for her TikTok livestream concert, she turned to brands like Mugler and Saint Laurent to dress her, although she did opt for their more colorful options, including a lime green bodysuit from Mugler.

Camila Cabello Getty Images

The Premios Juventud Awards honor Spanish-speaking celebrities across multiple creative industries, including film, music, sports, fashion and pop culture. At this year’s awards ceremony, Cabello took home the Agent of Change Award, which recognizes philanthropic excellence. During her acceptance speech, she spoke about climate change and the importance of taking action toward environmental justice.

In 2018, Cabello visited Save the Children’s programs in Puerto Rico and donated proceeds from her San Juan concert for hurricane relief efforts. In 2016, she released a T-shirt in collaboration with the organization, which helped raise $100,000.