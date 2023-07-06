Camila Cabello Marries Animal Print and Sheer Trend in Colorful Dress for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Couture Fall 2023 Show

Camila Cabello made a colorful arrival to the Jean Paul Gaultier couture fall 2023 show on Wednesday in Paris.

The star wore a sheer mesh gown with a scalloped neckline and cuff sleeves. The animal-print dress included red, purple, blue and orange colors with a body-con silhouette.

Camila Cabello Getty Images

Cabello’s look was from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection, unveiled in January, which was guest designed by Diesel’s Glenn Martens.

Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2023 show was helmed by Paco Rabanne’s creative director Julien Dossena. WWD characterized the collection as “conveying the powerful femininity Gaultier has always represented, with a touch of flamboyance and a dash of cool.”

Camila Cabello Getty Images

Cabello has been delivering looks while in Paris, working with celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi, whose other star clients include Kerry Washington, Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Collins and Jennifer Lopez.

Viktor & Rolf, Giambattista Valli, Stéphane Rolland and Alexandre Vauthier are among the high-fashion shows Cabello has attended, sitting front row. She embraced yet another sheer look on Monday at the Iris van Herpen couture fall 2023 show, where she channeled a butterfly in a see-through artistic dress.

Camila Cabello Getty Images

Cabello is known for her singles “Bam Bam” and “Señorita,” along with being a part of the girl group Fifth Harmony. In 2022, she appeared speaking both English and Spanish in Victoria’s Secret’s April campaign, where she promoted the brand’s Bombshell fragrance.

The Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture fall 2023 show was held in Paris on Wednesday. Joining Cabello at the show were Emma Chamberlain, Offset, Cardi B and Heidi Klum.