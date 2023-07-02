Camila Morrone Sparkles in Silver Valentino Midi Dress at the Closing Ceremony of Nouvelles Vagues International Film Festival in Biarritz, France

Camila Morrone made a sparkling entrance at the closing ceremony of the first Nouvelles Vagues International Film Festival in Biarritz, France on Saturday.

The actress wore a sheer Valentino midi dress covered in geometric silver sequins. The plunging frock also featured a peplum hem. Morrone accessorized with metallic open-toe sandals and diamond jewelry by David Yurman.

Camila Morrone attends the closing ceremony of Nouvelles Vagues Film Festival on July 1 in Biarritz, France. WireImage

Morrone’s look was curated by Sandra Amador. The celebrity stylist also dresses Austin Butler, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Lady Gaga.

Camila Morrone attends the closing ceremony of Nouvelles Vagues Film Festival on July 1 in Biarritz, France. WireImage

Morrone’s brunette mane was styled in a subtle bouffant, courtesy of hairdresser Miguel Martin Perez. Makeup artist Valeria Ferreira gave Morrone smokey brown eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip using Armani beauty products.

Days earlier, at the festival’s opening ceremony, Morrone opted for a red strapless tweed dress by Chanel. It included gold chain hardware and buttons emblazoned with the French label’s interlocking “C” logo.

Camila Morrone attends the opening ceremony of Nouvelles Vagues Film Festival on June 28 in Biarritz, France. WireImage

Founded by Christian Dior’s former communications director of fragrance, Jérôme Pulis, and producer Sandrine Brauer, the Nouvelles Vagues festival is dedicated to films about youth. Penélope Cruz was named its inaugural guest of honor.

Chanel also had a major role at Nouvelles Vagues. The fashion house has long been a presence at other global film festivals including Cannes and Tribeca. Bruno Pavlovsky told Variety that Chanel “is committed to supporting singular and daring cinematographic projects.”

“Each of these partnerships is based on close ties with filmmakers, costume designers and actresses close to the house, or linked to our history, and is part of Chanel’s unfailing commitment to supporting creation in all its forms,” Pavlovsky continued.