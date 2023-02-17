×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 17, 2023

Camille Kostek Gets Colorful in Whimsical Shirt and Pants Set at ‘Outer Banks’ Season Three Premiere

The model attended the premiere of the new season of the Netflix series, joining cast members Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey.

Camille Kostek at the premiere of "Outer Banks" season 3 on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles.
Camille Kostek at the premiere of "Outer Banks" season three on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Camille Kostek embraced a streetwear-inspired look to the “Outer Banks” season three premiere on Thursday in Los Angeles. Kostek wore a two-piece button-up shirt and pants set.

Camille Kostek at the premiere of "Outer Banks" season 3 on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles.
Camille Kostek at the premiere of “Outer Banks” season three on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Kostek’s set was adorned in a naturesque landscape-like print. The detailed set included vivid images in colors including red, teal, white and lime green. Her top had a boxy fit and was slightly oversize and she wore her pants high-waisted. Underneath her set, she wore a solid red bralette. For shoes, she added a chic touch to the casual look with a pair of nude pointy-toe pumps. She coordinated her colorful look with gold jewelry, which included a gold necklace. Her blonde tresses were put into a middle part and styled into big barrel curls.

Camille Kostek at the premiere of "Outer Banks" season 3 on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles.
Camille Kostek at the premiere of “Outer Banks” season three on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Kostek is a model and TV host, who gained her breakout moment when she entered Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s first open casting call and became the co-winner of the 2018 Swim Search. She landed the cover of the publication in 2019 and last month was featured on the Sports Illustrated 2023 Swimsuit Calendar. Kostek is a former NFL cheerleader for the New England Patriots and has been in a long-term relationship with former NFL player Rob Gronkowski. In terms of fashion, she has a line with size-inclusive brand Swimsuits for All and a jewelry collection with Dune Jewelry, a brand that custom fills jewelry with sand and earth elements from specific locations.

“Outer Banks” season three premieres on Netflix on Thursday. The series centers around a teenager who enlists his best friends to hunt for treasure. The trailer for the new season sees the main characters returning, now on a quest to find El Dorado, the city of lost gold. The trailer also shows many high-stakes moments, from relationships to a long-lost father-son reunion. Season three of “Outer Banks” stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey.

