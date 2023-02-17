Camille Kostek Gets Colorful in Whimsical Shirt and Pants Set at ‘Outer Banks’ Season Three Premiere

Camille Kostek embraced a streetwear-inspired look to the “Outer Banks” season three premiere on Thursday in Los Angeles. Kostek wore a two-piece button-up shirt and pants set.

Camille Kostek at the premiere of “Outer Banks” season three on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Kostek’s set was adorned in a naturesque landscape-like print. The detailed set included vivid images in colors including red, teal, white and lime green. Her top had a boxy fit and was slightly oversize and she wore her pants high-waisted. Underneath her set, she wore a solid red bralette. For shoes, she added a chic touch to the casual look with a pair of nude pointy-toe pumps. She coordinated her colorful look with gold jewelry, which included a gold necklace. Her blonde tresses were put into a middle part and styled into big barrel curls.

Camille Kostek at the premiere of “Outer Banks” season three on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Kostek is a model and TV host, who gained her breakout moment when she entered Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s first open casting call and became the co-winner of the 2018 Swim Search. She landed the cover of the publication in 2019 and last month was featured on the Sports Illustrated 2023 Swimsuit Calendar. Kostek is a former NFL cheerleader for the New England Patriots and has been in a long-term relationship with former NFL player Rob Gronkowski. In terms of fashion, she has a line with size-inclusive brand Swimsuits for All and a jewelry collection with Dune Jewelry, a brand that custom fills jewelry with sand and earth elements from specific locations.

“Outer Banks” season three premieres on Netflix on Thursday. The series centers around a teenager who enlists his best friends to hunt for treasure. The trailer for the new season sees the main characters returning, now on a quest to find El Dorado, the city of lost gold. The trailer also shows many high-stakes moments, from relationships to a long-lost father-son reunion. Season three of “Outer Banks” stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey.