Thursday's Digital Daily: March 16, 2023

Candice Swanepoel Is Ready for Beach Season in Schutz’s Spring 2023 Campaign

The model returns for the brand's ads after starring in their fall 2022 campaign.

Candice Swanepoel stars in Schutz's spring 2023 campaign.
Candice Swanepoel for Schutz spring 2023 campaign.

Candice Swanepoel is welcoming spring with Schutz.

The South African model stars in the brand’s new campaign, which focuses on shoes with vibrant tones, various textures and modern silhouettes.

In the campaign images, Swanepoel poses in the desert donning the brand’s footwear styles. One image features her in a two-piece green knit ensemble in white lace-up wedges. Another image shows her in a two-piece white knit bikini wearing three-tone denim platform ankle-buckle shoes.

Candice Swanepoel for Schutz spring 2023 campaign.

As the brand shifts its focus to its spring offerings, it looked to brighter shades of blue, sand, bronze and gold. The idea of a springtime escape permeates throughout the collection.

Platform shoes are a key focuses for the brand this season. The campaign showcases the Isabelle denim-on-denim style and the lace-up style Vitoria. Details on the spring offering include braided leather on the Adele and metallic studs on the Musa.

Swanepoel took her first turn as a model for Schutz for its fall 2022 campaign. The spring 2023 campaign was shot by Luigi and Iango with creative direction by Giovanni Bianco. The campaign launched on Wednesday, with all styles available at schutz-shoes.com, Schutz stores and selected retail partners.

Schutz is a Brazilian women’s footwear brand and one of six owned by Arezzo & Co., the footwear company headquartered in São Paolo. The company’s other footwear brand labels are Arezzo, Alexandre Birman, Anacapri, Fiever and Owme. Schutz debuted in 1995 and has become known for its colorful and statement styles.

