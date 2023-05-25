How to Watch Cannes Film Festival Movies and Shows: Live Updates

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival is still in full swing, showcasing the many television and cinematic projects that involve some of the most widely known actors.

Brie Larson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Cate Blanchett, Robert De Niro and Viola Davis, to name a few, are among the stars who have walked the red carpet premieres at the festival. Many of the films and TV shows at this year’s Cannes Film Festival are (or will be soon) available to watch on streaming platforms.

Here is how to watch some of the titles, with live updates to come. Read on for more.

May 16

“Jeanne du Barry”

Starring Johnny Depp as Louis XV, the French film chronicles how Jeanne du Barry, the illegitimate child of a poor seamstress, rose to the top as one of the king’s most prominent mistresses. Kicking off the premieres at the Cannes Film Festival, the movie was released in French theaters the same day, May 16. In it, Depp speaks French the whole time, which is a first for the award-winning actor.

May 17

“Monster”

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, “Monster” is about a mother who notifies her son’s teacher about the strange, yet disturbing changes in him. Taking perspective from the mom, the child and the teacher, the real truth begins to emerge. In 2018, the director was awarded one of the Cannes Film Festival’s top recognitions, the Palme d’Or. As of now, the film doesn’t have a release date.

May 19

“The Zone of Interest”

“The Zone of Interest” follows a Nazi camp commandant’s family, living right next to the Auschwitz concentration camp torture chamber, as they build up their dream home while being in direct proximity to the Holocaust. More updates coming soon on how to watch the film and where.

May 20

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Starring Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is a true-crime heartbreaking story that centers around the FBI investigation into the murder of members of the Osage Native American tribe. Directed by Martin Scorsese and based on the book by David Grann, the film will be available to stream on AppleTV+ soon.

“May December”

Based on true events from 2003, “May December” is about a married woman who engages in a scandalous romance with a 13-year-old. Charles Melton, Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are among the cast members in the project, which according to Variety was just bought by Netflix for $11 million.

May 22

“The Idol”

Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye in “The Idol.” Max

Directed by Sam Levinson, the HBO Original series stars Lily-Rose Depp alongside Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. Depp plays a mental breakdown-struck pop star who enlists in the help of self-taught guru and cult leader Tedros. Blackpink’s Jennie Kim also makes an appearance in the show, which will be released on HBO Max on June 4.

“Club Zero”

From the screenplay by Hausner and Géraldine Bajard, “Club Zero” centers around Miss Novak, a teacher who seemingly teaches students to eat consciously by eating less. Soon the British boarding school teacher manipulates the children into not eating at all. The gripping film explores the themes of bodies, cult mentality and teenage emotions. The film doesn’t yet have a release date.

May 23

“Asteroid City”

Jake Ryan, Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in “Asteroid City.” ©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

Set in an American desert town in 1955, “Asteroid City” stars Jake Ryan, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks and Scarlet Johansson. The town’s Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention itinerary is disrupted once a world-shaking event occurs. Directed by Wes Anderson, the film will be released in theatres on June 23.