×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Bally, Rhuigi Villaseñor Part Ways

Fashion

Alicia Vikander and Nicolas Ghesquière Talk Cannes and Fashion Synergy

Accessories

Grace Wales Bonner on Her Expansion Into Accessories

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Opening Night Fetes Alessandra Ambrosio Sparkling in Elie Saab, Uma Thurman Blushing in Dior and More Arrivals

The festival kicked off with a screening of Maïwenn's "Jeanne du Barry."

Alessandra Ambrosio in hooded Elie Saab dress, at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Helen Mirren at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Helen Mirren at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
View ALL 25 Photos

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday evening in Cannes, France. The weeklong affair opened with a screening of “Jeanne du Barry,” directed by Maïwenn. The French actress also portrays the film’s titular protagonist, who was King Louis XV’s mistress. In his first film role since 2020, Johnny Depp costars as the French monarch.

Some of the first stars to pose along the Croisette’s red carpet included Naomi Campbell, Uma Thurman and Helen Mirren.

Naomi Campbell at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell at a screening of “Jeanne du Barry” at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Campbell and fellow supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio favored metallics, as did actress Brie Larson, who is one of this year’s esteemed jurors. Campbell sported a sequined Celine gown, while Ambrosio’s hooded Elie Saab frock was covered in pink crystals.

Related Galleries

Larson’s Chanel ensemble included a gold and silver-embellished vest. It debuted on the runway in Los Angeles last week as part of the label’s 2024 resort collection.

Alessandra Ambrosio at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Alessandra Ambrosio at a screening of “Jeanne du Barry” at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Thurman and Mirren’s looks channeled the 18th-century setting of “Jeanne du Barry.” Mirren’s pastel Del Core gown was fit for a Versailles ball, featuring structured corsetry and a draped bustle. Adding to the Rococo aesthetic, Mirren accessorized with a fan and wore her blue hair in a curly updo.

Helen Mirren at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Alessandra Ambrosio at a screening of “Jeanne du Barry” at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Thurman appeared alongside her son Levon Roan, whom she shares with ex-husband Ethan Hawke. The actress wore a satin Christian Dior couture ensemble, which included a blush-colored gown underneath a crimson robe. Thurman added on a diamond and ruby choker by Chopard.

Uma Thurman at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Uma Thurman at a screening of “Jeanne du Barry” at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

The Festival de Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From Tuesday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within the categories for In Competition, Un Certain Regard, Out of Competition, Midnight Screenings, Cannes Premiere and Special Screenings.

Click through the gallery to see all the looks on the red carpet.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Hot Summer Bags

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Celebrities on Cannes Film Fest 2023 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad