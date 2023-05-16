Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Opening Night Fetes Alessandra Ambrosio Sparkling in Elie Saab, Uma Thurman Blushing in Dior and More Arrivals

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday evening in Cannes, France. The weeklong affair opened with a screening of “Jeanne du Barry,” directed by Maïwenn. The French actress also portrays the film’s titular protagonist, who was King Louis XV’s mistress. In his first film role since 2020, Johnny Depp costars as the French monarch.

Some of the first stars to pose along the Croisette’s red carpet included Naomi Campbell, Uma Thurman and Helen Mirren.

Naomi Campbell at a screening of "Jeanne du Barry" at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France.

Campbell and fellow supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio favored metallics, as did actress Brie Larson, who is one of this year’s esteemed jurors. Campbell sported a sequined Celine gown, while Ambrosio’s hooded Elie Saab frock was covered in pink crystals.

Larson’s Chanel ensemble included a gold and silver-embellished vest. It debuted on the runway in Los Angeles last week as part of the label’s 2024 resort collection.

Alessandra Ambrosio at a screening of “Jeanne du Barry” at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Thurman and Mirren’s looks channeled the 18th-century setting of “Jeanne du Barry.” Mirren’s pastel Del Core gown was fit for a Versailles ball, featuring structured corsetry and a draped bustle. Adding to the Rococo aesthetic, Mirren accessorized with a fan and wore her blue hair in a curly updo.

Thurman appeared alongside her son Levon Roan, whom she shares with ex-husband Ethan Hawke. The actress wore a satin Christian Dior couture ensemble, which included a blush-colored gown underneath a crimson robe. Thurman added on a diamond and ruby choker by Chopard.

Uma Thurman at a screening of “Jeanne du Barry” at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

The Festival de Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From Tuesday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within the categories for In Competition, Un Certain Regard, Out of Competition, Midnight Screenings, Cannes Premiere and Special Screenings.

