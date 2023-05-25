×
Cannes Film Festival 2023 Was the Year of Sheer and See-through Dresses

Many A-list stars, from Brie Larson to Jessica Wang, embraced statement outfits that incorporated sheer details.

Brie Larson at the Kering Women in Motion Dinner during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 21 in Cannes, France.
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson at the "Asteroid City" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Maya Hawke at the "Asteroid City" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the "Club Zero" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the "Club Zero" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival isn’t only a scene for films and moviemaking at large but for head-turning fashion moments as well.

Among all the trends that dominated the festival’s fashion this year, sheer was a popular one. Many attendees embraced see-through details with their dresses on the red carpet. Here, WWD takes a closer look at the sheer-inspired looks that have appeared at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Pom Klementieff

Pom Klementieff at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France.
Pom Klementieff at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Michael Buckner for Variety

Pom Klementieff brought bondage-themed details to sheer dressing at the start of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16, wearing a shimmering purple Versace gown. The ensemble incorporated luxe leather-like detailing and a sheer panel-style bodice.

Abbey Lee

Abbey Lee at the "Monster" screening and red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 17 in Cannes, France.
Abbey Lee at the “Monster” screening and red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Michael Buckner for Variety

To the “Monster” screening and red carpet on May 17, Abbey Lee paired sheer details with monochromatic dressing in a Saint Laurent gown. Her dress details included a fully sheer top with a ruffled neckline and a form-fit skirt.

The model and actress accessorized her look with a gold arm cuff and a black chain handbag.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk at the "Killers of the Flower Moon" screening red carpet on May 20 in Cannes, France.
Irina Shayk at the “Killers of the Flower Moon” screening red carpet in Cannes. Michael Buckner for Variety

To the “Killers of the Flower Moon” screening and red carpet on May 20, Shayk arrived wearing a deep blue Giorgio Armani gown from 1984. The plunging ensemble cinched her at the waist and featured a tiered ballerina-like skirt.

Eva Herzigova

Eva Herzigova at the Kering Women in Motion Dinner during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 21 in Cannes, France.
Eva Herzigova at the Kering Women in Motion Dinner. Michael Buckner for Variety

To the Kering Women in Motion Dinner on May 21, Eva Herzigova kept things classic in a Saint Laurent dress. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured total sheer detail, which the model paired with black panties and gold jewelry.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Sabrina Dhowre Elba at the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 21 in Cannes, France.
Sabrina Dhowre Elba at the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet. Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba added a whimsical touch to sheer dressing while attending the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet, wearing Elie Saab Couture. The gown featured a flesh-toned sheer bodice with crystal embellishments and a skirt adorned in baby blue and blush pink fabric.

Jessica Wang

Jessica Wang at the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 21 in Cannes, France.
Jessica Wang at the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet. Getty Images

Jessica Wang made a statement arrival in a fiery-red number to the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet. By LaQuan Smith, the sheer gown incorporated dramatic ruffled detail along her shoulders and skirt.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson at the Kering Women in Motion Dinner during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 21 in Cannes, France.
Brie Larson at the Kering Women in Motion Dinner. Michael Buckner for Variety

Brie Larson opted for a Chanel gown with floral detail and a sheer black cape-shawl to the Kering Women in Motion Dinner on May 20. Larson, whose latest role was in the Fast and Furious film “Fast X,” was outfitted by stylist Samantha McMillen for the festival events.

Claire Holt

Claire Holt at the "Club Zero" screening and red carpet at the 2023 Film Festival on May 22 in Cannes, France.
Claire Holt at the “Club Zero” screening and red carpet. Michael Buckner for Variety

Claire Holt, who is known for her aquatic role in the 2000s series “H2O,” wore a Rasario maxi dress to the “Club Zero” screening and red carpet on Monday. Showcasing her growing baby bump, the gown featured shimmering silver straps over her chest and waist, with a sheer black base and a slim skirt.

