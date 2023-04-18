Standout Looks From the 2023 Canneseries International Festival Pink Carpet

The 2023 Canneseries International Festival kicked off on Friday in Cannes, France. The annual event, held from Friday to Wednesday, acts as a platform for creatives in various industries, from screenwriting to documentary filmmaking.
The event includes the famous pink carpet, which has been graced by up-and-coming film industry professionals, as well as established Oscar-winning screenwriters, actors and directors. The pink carpet serves as an opportunity for many fashion statements.
Here, WWD takes a closer look at some of the standout looks from this year’s Canneseries International Festival.
Rachel Weisz
Oscar-nominated actress Rachel Weisz donned a midnight blue sparkling beaded Armani Privé gown and a Messika diamond ring as she walked the pink carpet. Weisz completed the look with black platform open-toe heels.
Bel Powley
Bel Powley attended the 2023 Canneseries International Festival wearing a white dress with pink and yellow floral prints and a tiered peplum detail at the top of the skirt designed by Christopher Kane. She coordinated the look with clear heels that featured a crystal-embellished ankle strap from Jimmy Choo.
Dar Zuzovsky
Israeli actress Dar Zuzovsky showcased her love of Chanel in a head-to-toe ensemble from the brand, including a blue plaid dress with a cutout at the bodice, black Chanel pumps and a small black classic flap bag.
Nibar Madar
Israeli model Nibar Madar sported the cutout trend on the pink carpet in her spin on the little black dress. Madar wore a long-sleeve dress with a halter neckline and cutouts all around the bodice.
Josephine Japy
French actress Josephine Japy attended the Canneseries Festival in a light blue beaded dress from Paco Rabanne inspired by the artwork of Salvador Dalí. The dress featured a graphic print of a tiger jumping out of a fish’s mouth. She accessorized the dress with Messika diamond earrings.
Simona Tabasco
“The White Lotus” actress Simona Tabasco opted for a black double-breasted jacket, a white shirt with a bow neck collar, black pants, a gold python clutch and black leather high heels from Gucci. Her look mixed minimalism with her ready-to-wear ensemble and complemented it with a small handbag.