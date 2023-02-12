Cara Delevigne Wears Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Game Day Collection for Halftime Show at Super Bowl

Cara Delevigne made it humorously clear what she was waiting to see on Sunday at the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The model attended the big game wearing an outfit that made a nod to Rihanna‘s highly anticipated halftime show performance.

She looked to the singer’s brand Savage x Fenty, wearing a T-shirt from its game day collection. Her top had black letters that read “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever,” with an image of the singer in a football helmet inside.

The apparel collection was released last month, consisting of game-day essentials, including beanies and hoodies donned in Rihanna-themed designs with a sportswear twist.

Delevigne took to her Instagram to showcase the look in a series of photos that have already garnered over 1 million likes. She even lifted up her shirt to show the artwork of Rihanna’s face under her shirt.

Delevigne was a model in the latest Savage x Fenty fashion show last year, which was presented on Prime video. She wore an alluring liquid black panties and bra set.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup included R&B icon Babyface, who sang “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.

