Cara Delevingne Takes Peekaboo Style in Black Sweater Dress to ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Cara Delevingne appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Monday, in a peekaboo dress with cutouts.

For her television segment, the model wore a black high-neck long-sleeved sweater dress with a midriff-baring cutout. She coordinated the look with lace-up gladiator open-toe heeled sandals, earrings and a ring.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” airing Monday with guests Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne and Ashton Kutcher. CBS

For makeup, Delevingne went for a camera-ready look, featuring a matte lip, cream blush, wingtip eyeliner and cream eye shadow. Her hair was parted to one side and done in a straightened style.

Delevingne went viral earlier this week when she appeared at the Super Bowl wearing a T-shirt that said, “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.” The model joyfully captioned the post #teamrihanna.

The Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs saw the Chiefs come out victorious with a score of 38-35. Rihanna’s halftime show made waves as she performed in a head-to-toe red ensemble, stopped to do a mid-show touchup with her Fenty Beauty compact and announced her pregnancy of her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Cara Delevingne CBS

Monday, Delevingne took to daytime television for an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” where she wore an orange Alex Perry suit to promote her new Hulu documentary series “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne.” The series follows Delevingne as she explores conversations and topics around sex, gender, relationships and sexuality.

For her appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the model was joined by Quinta Brunson, actress and creator of the hit ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” and actor Ashton Kutcher, who is promoting his new Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine” starring opposite Reese Witherspoon.

During the segment with Corden, Delevingne, Brunson and Kutcher all played a game of cellphone profile, where Corden had to guess whose cellphone he had based on evidence from their phones.