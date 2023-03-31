Cara Delevingne Brings Whimsical Style in Warp-print Dress to Dior’s Pre-fall 2023 Mumbai Show

Cara Delevingne arrived in Mumbai for Dior’s pre-fall 2023 runway show held at the Gateway of India monument on Thursday. The supermodel showcased her love of prints, which she shares with the brand.

For the event, Delevingne wore a warp-printed multicolor cotton coat with a white shirt and shorts, a braided leather waist belt and metallic silver ankle-tie heels, all from Dior.

Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss attend the Christian Dior pre-fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India monument. Getty Images

WWD characterized Dior’s pre-fall 2023 collection as a tribute to crafts and artisans of India. For the collection, Dior collaborated with Karishma Swali, who directs the Chanakya ateliers and the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai.

Dior’s choice to show in Mumbai follows other international efforts the brand has made, including a Harrods takeover in London during the 2022 holiday season and the men’s pre-fall show, which took place at the Pyramids of Giza in December.

Delevingne has modeled collections for Dior before. She has lent her likeness to multiple Dior Beauté campaigns, including the Capture Dreamskin, Capture Youth and the Addict Stellar Shine lipstick. In 2019, she was also the face of Dior’s Rose des Vents’ campaign.

Although Delevingne came to fame for modeling, having worked with some of the biggest names in fashion, including Chanel, Burberry and Jason Wu, she has branched out into doing more film and streaming-related projects. Season two of her Prime Video series “Carnival Row” premiered earlier this month.

Dior’s pre-fall 2023 fashion show was held in Mumbai, showcasing a collection inspired by friendship and India itself. Held by the historic Gateway of India, the event featured designs made in partnership with the Chanakya School of Craft, which has embroidered Dior pieces for 25 years. The show featured more than 800 guests, with a front row including Maisie Williams, Simone Ashley, Phakphum Romsaithong and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat.