Cara Delevingne Brightens Up ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in Orange Alex Perry Suit

The supermodel just attended the Super Bowl Sunday wearing a T-shirt in support of Rihanna for the singer's halftime show.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J097 -- Pictured: Cara Delevingne -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Cara Delevingne on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Monday. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Cara Delevingne appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday, wearing a spring-ready ensemble fitting for an unseasonably warm winter.

For her television segment, the supermodel wore a bright orange suit from Alex Perry with a matching orange button-up shirt tied at the waist. Delevingne coordinated the look with bold fuchsia platforms with a 6-inch-high platform, small hoop earrings and an ear cuff.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J097 -- Pictured: (l-r) Cara Delevingne, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Cara Delevingne and Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

For makeup, Delevingne went for a bold look with a matte lip and bright eye shadow with hints of red, orange and bronze. For hair, she went for a wet and wavy look.

Delevingne appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote her new Hulu documentary series “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne.” The new series follows the model as she explores conversations and topics around sex, gender, relationships and sexuality.

She also discussed her role in the fantasy series “Carnival Row,” where she stars alongside Orlando Bloom, Simon McBurney and David Gyasi. The first season of the Amazon Prime Video series debuted in 2019. The series was renewed for a second season, which will premiere Friday and serve as the show’s final season.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J097 -- Pictured: Cara Delevingne -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Cara Delevingne Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Delevingne’s television appearance comes fresh from her attendance at Sunday’s Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Delevingne made it clear who she was supporting at the game: Rihanna.

The model wore a T-shirt that said, “Rihanna Concert Interrupted by a Football Game, Weird but Whatever.”

The game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs saw the Chiefs come out victorious with a score of 38-35. Rihanna’s halftime show made waves as she performed in a head-to-toe red ensemble, stopped to do a mid-show touchup with her Fenty Beauty compact and announced her pregnancy of her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

