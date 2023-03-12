Cara Delevingne Brings Red-hot Drama in Elie Saab Gown With Statement Shoulder Rosette for Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Cara Delevingne stunned in a vibrant red gown by Elie Saab at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday. The one-shoulder garment featured a daring thigh-high slit. A large statement bow accentuated the gown’s ruched bodice.

The model and actress wore satin platform peep-toe pumps by Stuart Weitzman, which were also in a bright scarlet shade. Bulgari created Delevingne’s diamond jewelry set, which included a choker, earrings and bracelet in the brand’s signature Serpenti style. She also wore an emerald cocktail ring by the luxury label.

Cara Delevingne at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Delevingne was styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. The duo also curated her look for the 2023 SAG Awards in February.

Hung Vanngo did Delevingne’s makeup, which consisted of a smoked out cat-eye, coral eyeshadow and a muted mauve lip. Her dirty blonde locks were styled in a simple, yet glamorous updo thanks to Danielle Priano.

Delevingne joins fellow Brits Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, and Riz Ahmed as a presenter at this year’s Oscars.

While she got her start in the modeling industry, Delevingne added actress to her resume in 2012 after appearing alongside Kiera Knightley and Jude Law in “Anna Karenina.” Recently, she had a recurring role on season two of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Eva Longoria, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to defer from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.