Cara Delevingne Embraces Vamp Glamour in Carolina Herrera Jumpsuit Dress for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Cara Delevingne attended the 2023 SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday putting a glamorous spin on her typically edgy approach to dressing.

The model and actress kept it simple in a Carolina Herrera ensemble, which featured a low-cut catsuit underneath a dramatic skirt. Her bodice featured two matching floral appliques.

Cara Delevingne at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Delevingne accessorized with a diamond necklace, while her slicked-back blond locks revealed a pair of matching earrings, both by De Beers. A pair of black peep-toe pumps completed her outfit.

Delevingne’s longtime stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, known colloquially as Rob and Mariel, put together her look for the evening.

For makeup, Delevingne opted for a brown smokey eye along with a bold red lip and a touch of blush.

The actress received her first-ever SAG Award nomination in 2023. Alongside her “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars, she’s up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short front the Hulu series. In the show’s second season, Delevingne portrayed Alice Banks, an artist and love interest of Gomez’s character, Mabel Mora.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.