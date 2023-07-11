×
Cara Delevingne Updates Classic Suiting With Edgy Details in Ralph Lauren at Wimbledon 2023

The model attended the sporting event alongside her girlfriend, British songstress Minke.

Minke and Cara Delevingne attend day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023 in London, England.
Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan pose in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 11, 2023 in London, England.
AJ Odudu poses in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 11, 2023 in London, England.
Jess Glynne poses in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 11, 2023 in London, England.
Fleur East poses in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 11, 2023 in London, England.
Cara Delevingne gave businesswear an edgy update while attending Wimbledon 2023 on Monday with her girlfriend, Minke.

The model watched the sporting event from the Ralph Lauren Suites, wearing a plain black top and leather baggy trousers by the designer brand. Overtop her edgy ensemble, Delevingne opted for a touch of classic suiting, wearing a beige sharp-lapel blazer by Ralph Lauren. She styled her look with chunky black boots, round-frame sunglasses and a dainty gold belt.

Cara Delevingne at the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships at Wimbledon 2023 on July 10.
Cara Delevingne at the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships at Wimbledon 2023 on July 10. WireImage

The model wore her honey-blond tresses pulled back into a high bun with a side swoop. Minke also embraced suiting in a navy blazer.

Delevingne also attended the British Grand Prix event earlier this month, where she met with fellow actress Florence Pugh. Delevingne arrived at the event wearing a corset top with a sheer panel bodice and a black Minimize baseball cap.

The model and actress, who appears in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and “Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne,” is known for her edgy style. In May, the model attended the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit in New York City wearing a statement blue outfit by Balmain. Her look featured a dramatic plunging neckline, sleeves that doubled as gloves and a structured off-the-shoulder collar. Delevingne, who attended the event in support of Olivier Rousteing, completed her look with a chopped-blond bob.

The Wimbledon Tennis Championships is the oldest tennis tournament in the world, held every year at the All England Club in London.

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

