Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 23, 2023

Cardi B Embraces Whimsical Style in Colorful Emilio Pucci Catsuit at Whipshots Summer Party

The rapper owns her own vodka-infused whipped cream brand.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Cardi B poses as Whipshots presents Summer Cocktails with Cardi at The Bungalow on May 22, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Starco Brands)
Cardi B poses as Whipshots presents Summer Cocktails in Santa Monica. Getty Images for Starco Brands

Cardi B hosted a summer cocktail party for her Whipshots brand on Monday in Santa Monica, California, taking a bold approach to color and patterns.

The rapper and entrepreneur wore a hooded catsuit with an allover geometric pattern featuring numerous colors, such as green, blue, red, yellow and black.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Cardi B poses as Whipshots presents Summer Cocktails with Cardi at The Bungalow on May 22, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Starco Brands)
Cardi B poses as Whipshots presents Summer Cocktails with Cardi on May 22 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images for Starco Brands

Cardi B’s look was from Emilio Pucci’s spring 2023 collection. WWD characterized the collection as “Pucci’s motifs infused with a ’60s Space-Age vibe.”

Emilio Pucci named Camille Miceli their creative director in September 2021, and she debuted her first collection for the brand in spring 2022, and this month she held the first runway collection for the brand since post-COVID-19 lockdown.

Cardi B coordinated the catsuit with the Jenna III platforms from Shoes USA in blue, red, green and purple.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Cardi B poses as Whipshots presents Summer Cocktails with Cardi at The Bungalow on May 22, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Starco Brands)
Cardi B poses as Whipshots presents Summer Cocktails with Cardi on May 22 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images for Starco Brands

Stylist Kolin Carter created Cardi B’s look for her Whipshots cocktail party. Carter has been Cardi B’s go-to stylist since 2017 after they worked together on a Fader magazine cover. Since then, he has dressed the musician for A-list events, from the Met Gala to the Grammys.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: (L-R) Violet Chachki, Cardi B, and Gottmik speak as Whipshots presents Summer Cocktails with Cardi at The Bungalow on May 22, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Starco Brands)
(L-R) Violet Chachki, Cardi B, and Gottmik speak as Whipshots presents Summer Cocktails. Getty Images for Starco Brands

Carter was the stylist behind Cardi B’s outfits for this year’s Met Gala where the theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Notably, of Cardi B’s four outfit changes, one paid homage to WWD. The rapper emerged from The Mark Hotel wearing a dress custom designed by Sergio Castaño Peña of Syndical Chamber, a Barcelona-based brand that explores today’s digital age through a cheeky, surrealist lens.

Peña pulled WWD clips relating to Lagerfeld’s first collection for Chanel and laser printed them onto silk velvet.

Cardi B would later walk the red carpet in a black Chen Peng Studio ballgown with an oversize camellia-adorned skirt and a studded corset. Her gown featured diamond quilting, which mirrored Chanel’s popular Boy Chanel handbags and featured a white shirt and black tie as homage to Lagerfeld’s personal style aesthetic.

