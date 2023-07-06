Cardi B Makes a Case for Sequins in Sparkling Dress at Fendi’s Couture Fall 2023 Show

Cardi B arrived at the Fendi couture fall 2023 show during Paris Couture Week on Thursday, taking a sparkling approach to style.

The rapper wore a sequin-covered turtleneck dress with long sleeves and a small train. Her look was from Fendi.

Cardi B attends the Fendi couture fall 2023 show on July 6 in Paris. Getty Images for Fendi

To select her look for the show, Cardi worked with her longtime stylist Kollin Carter, who also works with Alton Mason, Kelly Rowland and Ciara.

WWD characterized Fendi’s couture fall 2023 show as graceful and easy to wear. “Almost athleisure wear,” artistic director Kim Jones described the collection. “There’s different kinds of couture, and I appreciate them all. But mine is very much about reality, how the woman that wears it feels when she’s going to an event…something nice, elegant and easy to wear.”

Fendi’s couture fall 2023 collection was designed by Jones, who took the helm at the brand in September 2020 after the passing of the brand’s former artistic director Karl Lagerfeld. Jones is also the creative director for Dior’s menswear line. Both brands are owned by LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Cardi was joined at Fendi’s show by fellow A-listers Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Donatella Versace. Versace famously had a creative swap moment with Fendi for their Fendace collection in 2022.

Cardi has been making the rounds at Paris Couture Week. She has also attended shows for Schiaparelli, Thom Browne and Valentino. For Schiaparelli, the rapper wore a dramatic velvet gown with a statement cape designed to look like bird wings. The cape was constructed of layered wool tufts.