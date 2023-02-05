Cardi B Gets Dramatic in Sculptural Hooded Blue Couture Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Cardi B arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles wearing an architectural gown.

The rapper wore a sculptural dress with an asymmetrical shoulder detail from Gaurav Gupta’s spring 2023 couture collection. The designer unveiled the line as part of Paris Couture Week for his first showing on the official calendar.

Cardi B at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

She accessorized the look with jewelry, including a ring, bracelet and statement earrings.

Cardi B worked with her stylist Kollin Carter, her longtime collaborator who has dressed the rapper in Thierry Mugler, Moschino and Fendi.

For makeup, Cardi B went for a classic evening look with a matte lip and colorful eye makeup.

Cardi B and Offset at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

Cardi B was accompanied on the red carpet by her husband, fellow rapper Offset. He wore a white suit with black lapels, a white button-down shirt with a pearl-trim collar and black shoes.

Last year Carbi B won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance for “Up.”

The Grammy Awards recognizes outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile.

PHOTOS: Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals