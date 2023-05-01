Cardi B Channels Karl Lagerfeld in Chen Peng Studio Dress With Dramatic Camellia Skirt on Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

Cardi B made a glamorous arrival at the 2023 Met Gala in New York on Monday in a look that made a nod to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld and his run as creative director of Chanel.

Cardi B at the 2023 Met Gala in New York. Christopher Polk for WWD

The rapper wore a black Chen Peng Studio ballgown with an oversize camellia-adorned skirt and a studded corset. Her gown featured diamond quilting, which mirrored Chanel’s well-known Boy Chanel handbags and featured a white blouse and black tie, which was one of Lagerfeld’s signature looks.

Cardi B at the 2023 Met Gala in New York. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Cardi B has made her name known on the Met Gala red carpet in the past few years since she first started attending in 2018.

For her first year, she wore Moschino. In 2019, the rapper wore an unforgettable dramatic red look from Thom Browne. She made her way back to the Met’s steps in 2022 with a look from Versace.

Cardi B at the 2023 Met Gala in New York. Michael Buckner for Variety

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.