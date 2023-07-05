Cardi B Takes Paris Couture Week in Schiaparelli Plumes, Thom Browne Tweed, Maximalist Valentino Prints and More Looks

Cardi B has long favored avant-garde fashions. The rapper famously wore Thierry Mugler’s Venus dress to the 2019 Grammys, while at the camp-themed Met Gala, Cardi made headlines in an oxblood Thom Browne creation embroidered with 30,000 feathers.

This week in Paris, Cardi continued to flex her high-fashion chops in a series of flamboyant looks by Schiaparelli, Valentino and Jean Paul Gaultier. Here, a recap of the rapper’s haute couture wardrobe.

Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2023

Cardi B at Schiaparelli’s fall 2023 couture show on July 3 in Paris. WWD via Getty Images

Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry fashioned an animal-inspired collection for his spring 2023 haute couture showing. Cardi B channeled the theme in a cape covered in wool tendrils, which from afar, resembled feathers.

Removing her outerwear, she revealed a strapless velvet gown lined with gold beading. Punctuated with a gold belly-button ring, the frock also featured a lace-up back. Cardi B accessorized with a velvet cap and layers of gold bangles, as well as a pair of the French label’s ear-shaped earrings.

Cardi B at Schiaparelli’s fall 2023 couture show on July 3 in Paris. Getty Images

Thom Browne Couture Fall 2023

Cardi B at Thom Browne’s fall 2023 couture show on July 3 in Paris. Getty Images

Cardi B put a dramatic spin on business attire in a tweed midi dress by Thom Browne. Embroidered with strands of Browne’s trademark multicolor ribbon, she decorated the plunging design with a gold chain belt and towering mesh headpiece.

Hermès Outing

Cardi B visits Hermès on July 4 in Paris. GC Images

For a visit to Hermès’ Paris flagship, Cardi B embraced logomania in a matching jumpsuit and cape by Valentino. She added on a black-and-white Locò flap bag by the fashion house.

Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Fall 2023

Cardi B is seen leaving her hotel on July 5 in Paris. GC Images

While attending the Jean Paul Gaultier couture show, Cardi B sported another printed jumpsuit. Featuring a Greco-inspired pattern, Cardi B accessorized the navy and cream piece with layered silver bangles and chunky statement necklaces. Her silver open-toe sandals were adorned with matching metallic baubles.

Balenciaga Couture Fall 2023

Cardi B attends Balenciaga’s haute couture fall 2023 show on July 5 in Paris. Getty Images

Cardi B clearly loves a good reveal, as evidenced by her Balenciaga ensemble. The rapper removed a cape covered in strips of sheer white fabric to debut a plunging sequin catsuit. She also carried an oversized taffeta clutch in the shape of a large bow.