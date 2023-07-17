Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová Celebrate Wimbledon Titles in Classic Black-tie Style at Champions Dinner

Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová made a glamorous arrival at the Wimbledon 2023 Champions Dinner on Sunday in London. For the formal event, which celebrated the two athletes’ wins, both of them arrived in all-black looks.

Vondroušová looked to U.K. retailer Dress 2 Party for her outfit, wearing the brand’s Imogen black tiered ballgown, which featured a tulle-like skirt. For a sporty touch, the Czech Republic tennis player paired her floor-length gown with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Markéta Vondroušová WireImage

Vondroušová made history on Sunday as the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon, receiving the Venus Rosewater Dish. On her Instagram on Sunday, the player commented “Speechless,” next to a picture of her with the trophy.

Alcaraz, who received the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy after a match against Novak Djokovic, wore a black Louis Vuitton tuxedo. The athlete coordinated his sharp suit with a Rolex watch.

Carlos Alcaraz WireImage

Alcaraz was named the house ambassador of Louis Vuitton in June, saying in a promotional video on the brand’s Twitter, “When I hear Louis Vuitton, I think elegance and what is the best fashion brand today. I remember, a long time ago, when I was younger, I saw people with Louis Vuitton bags, with clothes and I always wanted to get one of those.”

Carlos Alcaraz holding the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy and Markéta Vondroušová posing with the Venus Rosewater Dish. Getty Images

The Wimbledon Champions Dinner was held at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Sunday. Simona Halep, Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber were among the other athletes who attended the occasion.