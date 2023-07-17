×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: July 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Lessons to Learn From Breakout Men’s Brands

Fashion

10 Questions With Lagos Space Programme

Fashion

Singer, Actress and Style Icon Jane Birkin Dies at Home in Paris

Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová Celebrate Wimbledon Titles in Classic Black-tie Style at Champions Dinner

Both athletes won big on Sunday, with Alcaraz securing the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy and Vondroušová receiving the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Carlos Alcaraz holding the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy and Marketa Vondrousova posing with the Venus Rosewater Dish at the Wimbledon Champions Dinner on July 16 in London.
Frieda Pinto in Ralph Lauren
Phil Dunster in Ralph Lauren
India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest in Ralph Lauren
Chiara Ferragni in Ralph Lauren
View ALL 30 Photos

Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová made a glamorous arrival at the Wimbledon 2023 Champions Dinner on Sunday in London. For the formal event, which celebrated the two athletes’ wins, both of them arrived in all-black looks.

Vondroušová looked to U.K. retailer Dress 2 Party for her outfit, wearing the brand’s Imogen black tiered ballgown, which featured a tulle-like skirt. For a sporty touch, the Czech Republic tennis player paired her floor-length gown with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Marketa Vondrousova at the Wimbledon Champions Dinner on July 16 in London.
Markéta Vondroušová WireImage

Vondroušová made history on Sunday as the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon, receiving the Venus Rosewater Dish. On her Instagram on Sunday, the player commented “Speechless,” next to a picture of her with the trophy.

Related Articles

Alcaraz, who received the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy after a match against Novak Djokovic, wore a black Louis Vuitton tuxedo. The athlete coordinated his sharp suit with a Rolex watch.

Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon Champions Dinner on July 16 in London.
Carlos Alcaraz WireImage

Alcaraz was named the house ambassador of Louis Vuitton in June, saying in a promotional video on the brand’s Twitter, “When I hear Louis Vuitton, I think elegance and what is the best fashion brand today. I remember, a long time ago, when I was younger, I saw people with Louis Vuitton bags, with clothes and I always wanted to get one of those.”

Carlos Alcaraz holding the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy and Marketa Vondrousova posing with the Venus Rosewater Dish at the Wimbledon Champions Dinner on July 16 in London.
Carlos Alcaraz holding the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy and Markéta Vondroušová posing with the Venus Rosewater Dish. Getty Images

The Wimbledon Champions Dinner was held at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Sunday. Simona Halep, Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber were among the other athletes who attended the occasion.

Alcaraz and Vondrousova Celebrate Wimbledon Titles at Dinner

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad